this weeks music monday feature is ottawa indie pop artist “Maxime.” All beginning in his small bedroom in Ottawa, “Maxime” released an 18-track project as his debut to the music scene in 2019, generating over 10M streams.

Now with two albums and multiple hit singles, “Maxime.” Now has over 250,000 Spotify monthly listeners.

The spotlight song this week is “cherry stems”, which is a song on his newest EP, “cherry stems”.