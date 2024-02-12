Music Monday’s

At 24 years old, J Dunni, hailing from Nepean but raised in Ottawa, embodies a fusion of influences that have shaped his sound. With a childhood steeped in diverse music, courtesy of his parents’ collection of old school soul and folk records, J Dunni’s musical journey took a defining turn when he fell in love with rap music while watching “Happy Feet,” mesmerised by a penguin’s rendition of “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash. Primarily known as a rapper, J Dunni’s musical evolution began at the age of 20, inspired by the untimely passing of Mac Miller, leading him to explore music as a form of

self-expression.

His genre-defying approach dabbles in R&B with a subtle funk influence, reflecting his refusal to be confined to a singular style. Describing his music as a spectrum rather than a box, J Dunni crafts melodic rap with introspective lyrics, offering listeners a window into his innermost thoughts and emotions. With inspirations ranging from Mac Miller’s and the way he broke stereotypes of white rappers to Kendrick Lamar who’s Album “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City,” was the first J Dunni ever listened to front to back and Erykah Baduwho was his introduction to soul music, J Dunni aspires to challenge stereotypes and represent his hometown on the global stage. With six songs already making waves on streaming platforms, including his most recent release, “Just for You,” J Dunni’s upcoming EP, “French Vanilla,” promises a diverse showcase of his artistry, featuring various styles of rap that capture the essence of who he is. As he continues to carve his path in the music industry, J Dunni aims to become Ottawa’s biggest musical export, driven by a desire to put his city on the map and pave the way for future generations of artists. Despite accolades like being featured on New Hot 89.9’s local talent segment and performing for a crowd of 600 during an Algonquin volleyball game halftime show, J Dunni remains grounded in his mission to connect with audiences and inspire introspection through his music. For J Dunni, the journey is just beginning, with each verse serving as a testament to his unwavering commitment to authenticity and self-discovery.

