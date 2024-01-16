Music Monday’s

Nayana

Nayana is a 21-year-old country singer and songwriter, born and raised in Ottawa with a deep love for music that set her apart in a family deeply rooted in sports. From an early age, Nayana’s love for music was apparent, as she found herself singing entire songs before stringing together full sentences, foreshadowing her natural musical talent.

Influenced by artists like Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, Nayana embarked on her musical journey at the age of 11, mastering the guitar and diving into songwriting. Her prodigious talent was quickly recognized, earning her a Golden Ticket on YTV’s The Next Star at just 12 years old, marking the beginning of a promising career.

Nayana’s commitment to her craft extends beyond her hometown. She makes regular trips from Ottawa to Nashville, accumulating over 2 million digital streams and building a global fan base. A testament to her artistry, she secured the OneArtist Ontario award in 2019, solidifying her presence in the vibrant Ontario music scene.

As she approaches graduation from Carleton University, Nayana eyes a move to Nashville to fully immerse herself in her musical pursuits unless a breakthrough moment occurs sooner. Anticipation is high for her upcoming projects, with new music and an EP slated for release in 2024. Her most recent single, “No Reply,” is now available on all streaming platforms, offering listeners a glimpse into Nayana’s evolving sound. Stay connected and be part of Nayana’s musical journey by following her on social media.

https://linktr.ee/nayanasmusic?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=56212469-5cb0-4097-ba6f-2745eb52419e