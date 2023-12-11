Music Monday’s

Deji2Clean:

Deji2Clean is a 22 year old Nigerian/Canadian rapper out of Ottawa Ontario. Deji’s style is truly unique. With production that mixes hip hop with hard rock guitar samples Deji does the same. When rapping atop the beat Deji’s vocal performances bring an intensity that is only matched by rock & roll standouts like Marilyn Manson, Kurt Cobain & Fred Durst. Deji’s rap style is reminiscent of artists like Pop Smoke & Sheff G with all of them having deep voices that are very recognizable. Deji is also incredibly versatile whether it’s his signature rock/rap sound, afrobeats, r&b or just straight up rap music he can do it all and do it effectively.

