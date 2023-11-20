Music Mondays

KeviZ is a 20-year-old hip hop artist from Canada’s capital of Ottawa. When first starting out KeviZ made gangsta rap music that depicted the street life and everything that comes with it. “That’s the life that mans were living back then” KeviZ stated in an interview with media outlet Lane Switching. But since then KeviZ has switched gears and has begun to make gospel rap. He states in the same interview “Something hit me you know, I guess you can say the holy spirit or something, and I changed my life around.” With that KeviZ took his smooth melodies and rapping talent and began to use it on music he feels can inspire the youth and keep them out of the streets. Check out his latest music video for his song “Hope” below.

“Hope” Music Video