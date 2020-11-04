November Horoscope

Aries (March 21st – April 19th) – This month Aries, your confidence and courage are at all-time highs. Problems that occurred in your social circles will start to be resolved, giving you strength and stamina. Even though this is a month with lots of potential for you, Aries, be careful. Temptations to start a new addiction or to have one resurface will be great; hold on. The temptations will pass

Taurus (April 20th – May 20th) – This will be a difficult month for you, Taurus. You are used to playing it safe, but the more you think about things, the more the magic fades. Don’t question your love life until you have all of the facts. You are not used to leaving things alone, but if you want the best possible outcome, it is in your best interest.

Gemini (May 21st – June 20th) – Gemini, you are known to be the best communicator out of all the signs. Lately, you have kept everything in, but this month it’s time to let it all out. You will meet a lot of closed-minded people this month but don’t let them ruin your energy or change how you view the world so openly.

Cancer (June 21st – July 22nd) – This month, your problems will begin to fade Cancer. You have been patiently waiting, and it will finally pay off. This is a month that you should keep things to yourself. Stay away from gossip, and only trust your best friend. Whatever you do, stay away from social media; this is not the time to share your secrets with the world.

Leo (July 23rd – August 22nd) – This is the month to work on your patience, Leo. This month will teach you that you can’t force things to happen. It’s also the time to fix that close relationship that you have been neglecting the past few weeks. If you’re in the wrong, apologize sincerely and watch it remedy itself.

Virgo (August 23rd – September 22nd) – This is your month Virgo. You need to take a risk even though it’s against your nature. Don’t let your insecurities ruin your chances of success. Take the plunge and swim; you won’t drown.

Libra (September 23rd – October 22nd) – Don’t let anyone waste your time this month. Keep in mind that anything toxic has no place in your life. Focus on letting go and walking away from people who are detrimental to your life.

Scorpio (October 23rd – November 21st) – This month, you will break the cycle. You are ensuring that whoever is trying to mend their relationship with you is well-intended instead of rooted in selfish love. Dealing with emotions can be overwhelming, but let it in and let it out; you won’t regret it.

Sagittarius (November 22nd – December 21st) – You’ve let life get the best of you, and you’re taking it out on others. Don’t forget that if you want love, you have to be able to give it. Try to get back to your natural, charismatic self. It will do you some good.

Capricorn (December 22nd – January 19th) – Be cautious, letting people back into your life who hurt you. You are nobody’s doormat. Someone is not prioritizing you; it’s time to collect your things and move forward.

Aquarius (January 20th – February 18th) – Someone is looking to mend their relationship with you; things are about to change in your significant surroundings, be ready for growth. The best things in life take time, be patient.

Pisces (February 19th – March 20th) – Don’t write yourself off; everything passes, even the bad strings of luck you’ve been feeling. You can’t force love, but trust that what is meant to be will be. You will never lose anything that is intended to be yours.