Horoscope Profiles: Know your Sign

Sagittarius

November 22nd – December 21st

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Compatibility: Gemini, Aries, Aquarius and Libra

Strengths: Generous, Idealistic, Philosophical and A Free-Thinker

Weaknesses: Over promises and under delivers, Impatient, No Filter, and doesn’t care about offending people

Personality: Often seen as overly blunt, Sagittarius is not afraid to aim high and dream big. They are straight shooters and do not sugarcoat anything, which can be refreshing. They can naturally make fun of any situation and are great observers. They are incredibly independent and hate being bossed around. A Sagittarius will become grumpy and frustrated if they feel like their life is becoming stagnant. They are great at reading people and seeing people’s true intentions. They crave freedom and cannot be confined nor tamed. They are not afraid to take risks and put everything on the line for something vital to them.