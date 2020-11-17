Horoscope Profiles: Know your Sign

Aries
March 21st- April 19th
Compatibility: Libra and Leo
Symbol: The Flying Ram
Element: Fire
Strengths: Passionate, Honest, Optimistic, Confident and Determined
Weaknesses: Aggressive, Impulsive, Short-Tempered and Impatient
Personality: Aries are stubborn and are known for their strong characters. They are impulsive and don’t typically think before they act. They thrive on competition and want to be first at work and in any social gatherings. Aries are multitaskers and fight for their goals while embracing teamwork. Their weaknesses show when they become easily impatient and aggressive. They often point fingers at others and aren’t afraid to take risks. Aries have youthful energy and strength that causes them to be passionate lovers and crave adventure. They are the most active symbol of the zodiac.
Taurus
April 20th- May 20th
Symbol: The Wandering Bull
Element: Earth
Compatibility: Scorpio and Cancer
Strengths: Devoted, Patient, Reliable and Practical
Weaknesses: Uncompromising, Stubborn and Possessive
Personality: Taurus’ make excellent gardeners, cooks, artists and lovers. They are well-grounded and able to see things from a realistic point of view. Taurus’ always try to surround themselves with love and beauty. They are loyal and don’t do well with unplanned change. They will always be there for the people that they love. Taurus’ are prone to guilt, and they are dependent on others for their emotional stability.
Gemini
May 21st – June 20th
Symbol: The Caring Twins
Element: Air
Compatibility: Sagittarius and Aquarius
Strengths: Adaptable, Curious, Gentle and Affectionate
Weaknesses: Indecisive, Nervous and Inconsistent
Personality: Geminis have two natures, and you never know which one they will be when you see them. One side is sociable, communicative and ready for any kind of fun; the other is serious, thoughtful and restless. They are curious in nature and seek adventure. They always feel as though they don’t have enough time to do everything that they want. They are versatile and want to experience everything that the world has to offer. They won’t settle down until they find someone that can match their energy level and intellect. A Gemini will often be seen as a “player” until they find “the one.”
Cancer
June 21st – July 22nd
Symbol: The Brave Crab
Element: Water
Compatibility: Capricorn and Taurus
Strengths: Sympathetic, Loyal, Imaginative, Persuasive and Emotional
Weaknesses: Insecure, Pessimistic, Manipulative and Suspicious
Personality: Cancers are the most challenging sign to get to know. They can lack love and or patience towards others as they age and demonstrate it through mood swings. Cancers are incredibly emotional and sensitive. They are extremely invested in their families and very protective. They will attack anyone who threatens the balance in their home. When at peace, Cancers are very happy and embody harmony.
Leo
July 23rd – August 22nd
Symbol: Fiery Lion
Element: Fire
Compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius
Strengths: Generosity, Self-Confidence, Determination and Natural Leadership.
Weaknesses: Egotistical, Demanding, Dominating, Stubborn, Controlling and Vain
Personality: Leos are enthusiastic, passionate and generous. They are seen as being confident and sometimes arrogant. They often feel unsatisfied because they value what others think of them. Leos are snobbish and always want to be first. They are not likely to tolerate opinions that are against their own. Leos hold their head up high as if they don’t care about the world and are proud. They are mostly open-minded but also farsighted. They use their vibrancy to attract people’s attention. Leos fear being unliked, which will make them depressed and irritated.
Virgo
August 23rd – September 22nd
Symbol: Maiden
Element: Earth
Compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
Strengths: Dedicated, Analytical, Tender, Workaholic, Pragmatic
Weaknesses: Timidity, Abnormal Criticism, and Work
Personality: Virgos are elegant, diligent and modest. They are great with logical and analytical abilities. They are always ready to serve others and want everything in their life to be perfect, which can cause them to become picky. Virgos sometimes have poor organizational skills and need encouragement from their friends and family as a lack of self-confidence. When Virgos are faced with problems, they don’t like to ask for help and overthink; this can make them stressed and miserable. They are polite and modist toward people they enjoy. They attach great importance to relationships and are more vulnerable to be injured.
Libra
September 23rd – October 22nd
Symbol: Balance Scales
Element: Air
Compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius
Strengths: Clever, Intelligent, Creative, Logical
Weaknesses: Indecisive, Egotistical, Moody and Needy
Personality: Libras are calm and intelligent with good taste. They are trendy and aware of their public images and will always look great in public. They are not determined and can easily be affected by others’ opinions and will hesitate. They don’t want to offend others and will be irresponsible when under pressure. Libras enjoy an elegant and peaceful lifestyle, along with interpersonal relationships. They don’t like conflicts or disputes and can be a good consultant. They are known to be hesitant with themselves as they don’t know how to deal with things and tend to please others.
Scorpio
October 23rd – November 21st
Symbol: Scorpion
Element: Water
Compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces
Strengths: Flexible, Courageous, Ardent, and A Dedicated Companion
Weaknesses: Lack Of Trust, Jealous, Aggressive and Reticent
Personality: Scorpios are passionate, energetic, simple and single-minded. They want to make the most of every day and are curious about new things. They set goals and don’t stop till they achieve them. They can get very competitive, jealous and possessive sometimes. They are mysterious and impulsive to surrounding themselves with people to explore deeper. Scorpios never give up easily, and if they are not fond of you, they will ignore you even if you try to make them like you. They observe objectively and despise dishonest people. When they get rid of the feeling of worry, then they can act towards succeeding.
Sagittarius
November 22nd – December 21st
Symbol: Archer
Element: Fire
Compatibility: Gemini, Aries, Aquarius and Libra
Strengths: Generous, Idealistic, Philosophical and A Free-Thinker
Weaknesses: Over promises and under delivers, Impatient, No Filter, and doesn’t care about offending people
Personality: Often seen as overly blunt, Sagittarius is not afraid to aim high and dream big. They are straight shooters and do not sugarcoat anything, which can be refreshing. They can naturally make fun of any situation and are great observers. They are incredibly independent and hate being bossed around. A Sagittarius will become grumpy and frustrated if they feel like their life is becoming stagnant. They are great at reading people and seeing people’s true intentions. They crave freedom and cannot be confined nor tamed. They are not afraid to take risks and put everything on the line for something vital to them.
Capricorn
December 22nd – January 19th
Symbol: Sea-Goat
Element: Earth
Compatibility: Taurus and Cancer
Strengths: Responsible, Disciplined, Self-Controlled, Great Managers and Delegators
Weaknesses: Know-It-All, Stubborn, Unforgiving, Condescending and Pessimistic
Personality: Capricorn is extremely practical and a critical thinker, which allows them to come up with solutions to any problem. They are very methodical and patient, which enables them to stick things out in the long run. They can instinctively pick up on what people think since they are quite observant. Capricorn can be cold at times, but their stubbornness allows them to be as reliable and dependable. They are not capable of settling, and their standards are high, but it’s only because they know what they want and how to get it.
Aquarius
January 20th – February 18th
Symbol: Water-Bearer
Element: Air
Compatibility: Leo, Sagittarius, and Libra
Strengths: Forward-Thinker, Unique, Independent, Intuitive and Humanitarian
Weaknesses: Runs From Emotions, Moody, Stubborn and Aloof
Personality: An Aquarius can often come off as mysterious and dark, but in reality, they are very open-minded and forward-thinking. They have an angry side that can explode due to their inability to open up with their emotions. Aquarius lives and breathes for music; they are deeply connected to the world. They are terrible liars, and in dishonest situations, they prefer to stay quiet rather than lie. They stray away from narcissistic personalities because they cannot stand inflated egos. Only those closest to them understand their limitless thinking as well as their fantastic sense of humour. This causes many to be enamoured by the presence of an Aquarius.
Pisces
February 19th – March 20th
Symbol: Fish
Element: Water
Compatibility: Virgo, Taurus, and Saggitarius
Strengths: Empathetic, Understanding, Creative, Intuitive, Gentle and Wise
Weaknesses: Can trust too easily, Afraid, Runs from reality and Victimizes Themselves
Personality: Pisces is known to be extremely loving and kind-hearted. They are empathetic and learn how to bring the best out of those around them. They are incredibly positive and are not superficial. A Pisces is intuitive and notice even the slightest change in vibe. They are eternal dreamers and escapists who can sometimes lose themselves in their own imagination. Pisces can be old school romantics, and this is rooted in their intense emotions. Their empathetic nature means they benefit significantly from mindfulness and meditation.