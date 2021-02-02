February 2021 Horoscope

Aries (March 21st – April 19th)

February may present some changes in your life, whether it be work, school or your love life. It’s time to find your identity and find out what will truly make you happy in the long term. Be sure to reach out to those closest to you to help with guidance; listen to their wisdom, but don’t let their advice overshadow your goals. Be sure to take time for yourself this month to improve your well-being by eating healthy, staying active and enjoying the outdoors.

Taurus (April 20th – May 20th)

The beginning of this year may have started a bit rocky for you, but try not to focus too much on the negative aspects as things will steadily improve towards the end of the month. The positive improvements will lead you to feel more enthusiastic about the coming months and give you the energy you need in accomplishing your projects or long term ventures.

Gemini (May 21st – June 20th)

February will be the month of opportunities for you, leading to exciting changes that you should embrace. Your adaptability and outgoing nature will help guide you through these changes, as others will be extra attentive to your creative abilities and inventive ideas, giving you that extra boost of confidence you may require. Creativity is at an all-time high, be sure to utilize it as much as possible as it will increase your chances of success.

Cancer (June 21st – July 22nd)

Your energy levels may be low right now, but your positive attitudes and competitive spirit will help steer you through this time. You have a lot on your plate right now, but staying away from confrontation and maintaining a calm temperament will help you get through it. Try not to be so critical of yourself during this time as it will only lead to stress; to help with unsettling emotions having an outlet such as writing in a journal can help tremendously.

Leo (July 23rd – August 22nd)

Social distancing has been especially hard for you for the last few months as you love basking in the company of others, leading to feeling disconnected from yourself. Taking time to focus on yourself, apart from others, will help with these feelings. This month you need to be especially careful with your spending habits as February may be a carefree period for you. Prioritizing your work can help curb boredom and unnecessary spending this month.

Virgo (August 23rd – September 22nd)

This month is all about fitness and health for you as you gain insights into your well-being. Try to stray away from negative individuals and drama as it may hinder your focus. With your journey of self-improvement, try not to be too critical to those around you, as their lifestyle may not meet your high expectations and only lead to tension at home.

Libra (September 23rd – October 22nd)

This month you will be getting back to your roots and taking care of yourself. Try to keep your mental health in balance along with your physical self. It has been a tough year, and your family is a top priority this month, along with emotional security. By focusing on yourself, others will come to you and inspire you but remember never to pass up any good opportunity as they don’t come twice.

Scorpio (October 23rd – November 21st)

February is going to be a tough month for you as there will be disturbances that will come up but try your best to face them with an open mind. Try your best to change your focus from yourself and more on others and their actions. It is to be expected that there will be a compromise in a relationship you have this month, and it will be for the better of the relationship.

Sagittarius (November 22nd – December 21st)

This month is looking very well for you as you have others that will come into your life that may end up being great friends or even companions. You are great with your money but may regret the unplanned abandoned purchase you didn’t make. You have been working on yourself, and it shows. Your fitness goals are on the rise.

Capricorn (December 22nd – January 19th)

Changes are coming to you that may change your life; this could be a good change or a bad one. Try not to get involved with family conflict that may come up, as you may need to think it through thoroughly. Things are moving to a more positive note for you but try not to miss out on the moments that will pass by.

Aquarius (January 20th – February 18th)

Now is your chance to change your life drastically related to either work, your financial situation, or a new relationship. Try to refrain from spending too much money at a restaurant or your cafe, as it can put a dent in your wallet quickly. This month will have many small, unpleasant things that happen and require a lot of attention but won’t bring harm to yourself.

Pisces (February 19th – March 20th)

You have nothing to worry about this month as your financial situation is stable and will even strengthen as the month goes on. Your career is flourishing as you should professionally represent yourself. No health issues are arising, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t work out or slow down your workout sessions.