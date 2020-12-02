December Horoscope

Aries (March 21st – April 19th) – You will be focused on money this month Aries. It’s time for you to be brave and competitive. If an opportunity arises, go for it. Do not think of the financial implications. It’s time to think about your long-term goals and go for it. You will not regret it.

Taurus (April 20th – May 20th) – Keep an open mind this month, Taurus. Doing this will lead to a life-altering event that will cause a passionate and adventurous twist in your love life. Later in the month, you will get the chance to expand your circle of friends. Go for it, don’t play it safe like you usually do or else you’ll regret it.

Gemini (May 21st – June 20th) – This month will be cloudy Gemini. You need to do some soul searching and think about what your finances can support. Get your hands dirty, but don’t buy that flashy car or expensive purse. Think about what has been bothering you, Gemini, and deal with the problem head-on; avoidance is never the solution.

Cancer (June 21st – July 22nd) – Take care this month when concluding long term issues. Do not rush a decision and take time to talk to strangers. This may be out of your comfort zone, Cancer, but it may just give you the perspective you have been searching for. You’ve been through a lot these past few months, and it’s time to look after yourself and take a break.

Leo (July 23rd – August 22nd) – Prepare yourself, Leo; this will be a difficult month for you if you don’t let the little things go. You will be faced with many adverse situations, but how you react will decide the outcome. It will be essential to remember to focus on the bigger picture. Great things are in store for you in the New Year, Leo; you just need to be patient.

Virgo (August 23rd – September 22nd) – Virgo, this is the month of confidence for you! This is your time to shine; get out there and ask for the things that are important to you, not just the stuff you need. Virgos will be receiving some good news, and all the things you have worked hard for will pay off this month.

Libra (September 23rd – October 22nd) – You will have a massive burst of energy this month, Libra. You may find yourself to be chattier and more flirtatious. This will be an excellent time to grow your love life with an existing partner or a new one. However, it’s essential to stay grounded as you will find that your head is in the cloud dreaming of all the new possibilities.

Scorpio (October 23rd – November 21st) – This will be a productive month for Scorpios. You feel better when you’re productive, and the better you feel, the more productive you’ll be. This month it’s essential just to get started! Stick with it, and you’ll be rewarded for all your effort. You need to make sure you’re getting enough sleep to support all your productivity.

Sagittarius (November 22nd – December 21st) – Sagittarius, you have some choices to make this month, do what you feel is right and intuitively good for you. Sever your ties to what is considered conventionally correct by society. Your energy is intimidating, but don’t forget to pick your battles and keep pushing forward. You are a great leader and have full control of your emotions. Being impulsive will not serve you this month, so make sure you are using your intuitive compass.

Capricorn (December 22nd – January 19th) – You are struggling with the insecurity of what is coming next, Capricorn. Your attitude can be pessimistic towards the unknown, but trust that happiness will prevail if you let on your intuition. Focusing on the task at hand will calm your mind. Make sure to rest and hydrate appropriately as you need to recuperate your energy. You are moving into a new situation, don’t feel pressured to take on all the work. Prioritize your mental health and preserve your energy; being conscious of what you mix your energy with will allow what is yours to flow to you.

Aquarius (January 20th – February 18th) – You feel confident standing on your moral high ground, keeping hold of your integrity, and practicing self-care. Aquarius, you are fighting against injustice as always; continue on your journey to make positive changes in the world. Counting your blessings and being grateful will help you in this area. Keep your mind clear; even if you have done wrong, readjust and invest your energy in those who genuinely need it. Allow yourself to be understood and to be on the receiving end, although it may seem unusual for you.

Pisces (February 19th – March 20th) – This month will be memorable for you, Pisces; you have the choice to see the glass half full or half empty. Choosing optimism will make this year finish on a high note for you. Financial opportunities will be attracted to your positive energy. This month you can focus on collecting these opportunities for them to unfold in the new year fully. Setting healthy boundaries is necessary this month to create emotional security for yourself. Thinking ahead of the curve and letting go of sensitivity will feel good, trust your path.