Fiction

In the After

By

Nov 6, 2020

Blossom to your best self.

When the world wakes up again,

when it lets us all breathe a sigh of relief,

when it releases us from a six-foot hold,

I’ll have places to wear a necklace

and a pair of earrings

and I’ll touch his face and kiss his lips

in public.

I’ll go to more thrift stores

and less malls.

Take more pictures of people and places

and less of myself.

I’ll let the simple things stay simple.

I’ll take all the solitude I can carry in these two hands

and release it,

give it a new name.

Call it power.

Peyton Scott is a full-time student, part-time writer and partial night owl. She falls in love with everything at least once, but especially (and in no particular order): words, furry creatures, empty notebooks, true crime, hikes (and probably you).
Peyton Scott is a full-time student, part-time writer and partial night owl. She falls in love with everything at least once, but especially (and in no particular order): words, furry creatures, empty notebooks, true crime, hikes (and probably you).

Related Post

Fiction

The Paper Man

J Nov, 2020 Cody Byrne

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: john1248@algonquinlive.com
Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Upcoming Events

  1. Algonquin Times Together

    November 12 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

View All Events

algonquin times

Your source for student news

© Copyright 2020 Algonquin Times. All Rights Reserved. by Patrick L. Smith