In the After

When the world wakes up again,

when it lets us all breathe a sigh of relief,

when it releases us from a six-foot hold,

I’ll have places to wear a necklace

and a pair of earrings

and I’ll touch his face and kiss his lips

in public.

I’ll go to more thrift stores

and less malls.

Take more pictures of people and places

and less of myself.

I’ll let the simple things stay simple.

I’ll take all the solitude I can carry in these two hands

and release it,

give it a new name.

Call it power.