A joy to bring a child to humanity

“Maternal Mooring”

Written By: Marsha Masseau

A shivering castaway set adrift in the ocean of humanity. Huddled

like a fetus, arms encircling a pounding chest. Remembering, beckoning

a moment long ago. A heart and each of its four chambers, all its valves and vessels

pump because of her. Mother. Nestled in the outpost of her womb

not a care in the world but to grow, to be loved, to be known.

Oh, how I long for that anchoring warmth once more.

Marsha Masseau

Creativity has been Marsha’s driving force: in writing and in life. That force guides her to the depths of self-reflection. Sometimes, she gets lost down there and needs to write her way back to the light.