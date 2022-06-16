Woodroffe campus chef instructor headlining Ottawa food festival

Tanya Skeates, Algonquin College chef instructor, and featured chef for Chef’s Table at the National Arts Centre. Photo credit: Samson Renaud

Tanya Skeates, a chef instructor at Algonquin College, will be the featured chef for the National Arts Centre’s Chef’s Table series from Sept. 1 to 4. The event is part of the Ontario Festival of Small Halls which will run the entirety of the Chef’s Table series between Aug. 18 and Sept. 11.

Skeates was offered this position at the festival because the event organizers were looking for a chef to represent Algonquin College, and her prestigious background made her an obvious choice. Skeates has an extensive background as a chef working in popular local restaurants such as The Manx on Elgin St. and her own Soupçon located in Wakefield. Her experience also includes being a personal chef for the British Royal Family abroad in the U.K. and members of Parliament at Rideau Hall before joining Algonquin College as an instructor in 2018.

All those in attendance at the Chef’s Table event will be treated to a tailored menu boasting various delicacies such as Temari-seared Black Angus beef tenderloin and burnt honey and yogurt cheesecake, all showcasing delicious ingredients from local farms. The event will also showcase the skills of culinary students from Algonquin College as volunteers aiding with meal preparations, giving them an opportunity to meet their instructor’s connections in the industry and help open doors for them outside the classroom.

Tickets starting at $130 can be purchased through the Ontario Festival of Small Halls in bundles of two or more. Local musicians will play during the feasts, with local staples Dueling Pianos being the entertainment for Skeates section of the festival. Chef Kenton Leier, a former instructor for Algonquin College who has worked at the National Arts Centre since 2017, will be present throughout the festival helping the featured guest chefs each week.

Skeates is excited to participate. “I am super humbled for this position, especially with having worked at the National Arts Centre early in my career.”