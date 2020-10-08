LinkedIn Learning services extended for a year

LinkedIn Learning provides students with a range of course material and certifications related to their fields Photo credit: Kavya Nair

Shortly after withdrawing the LinkedIn Learning contract, eCampusOntario approved an extension to the service for Ontario students and faculty until September 2021.

LinkedIn Learning, a platform containing on-demand instructional videos, certifications to help your career, and overall development and course material that can be personalized, was granted to Ontario students by eCampusOntario in 2018.

Earlier this year, a decision to discontinue the contract was made by the organization. While Algonquin College has several resources to help students develop their skills, the news was a major setback for several students.

“It’s very hard to understand some concepts, especially now, when everything is online,” said Kinshuk Singh, a marketing management student. “LinkedIn Learning helped a lot in understanding some topics more simply.”

Another user and electromechanical engineering technician student at Algonquin, Vrushank Shah, has already completed three certifications on LinkedIn Learning. He said the facility is beneficial for technical programs like his.

Shah calls the extension “good news” for students.

“I’m happy that the service is extended,” he said. “I’ve completed certificate courses in IoT, Java and C. I was studying marketing and business management subjects on the tool when I received an email about the discontinuation but I’m glad that it’s back.”

The joint initiative by eCampusOntario, Ontario’s Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development (MAESD) and LinkedIn helped 44 universities and colleges across Ontario to access their data, aiming towards modernizing education.

“By working in partnership with both eCampusOntario and Lynda.com, we are excited to offer flexible online learning that will build Ontario’s talent advantage and help postsecondary students prepare for successful careers in this changing economy,” said Mitzie Hunter, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development in a press release on the LinkedIn website.

“It is a very convenient tool to use daily,” said Nicole Khoury, a marketing management graduate from Algonquin College. “Everything is presented so elaborately.”

The service is not just limited to students, faculty can also use the facility to obtain training on the latest IT topics including networking and software development.

Users can also connect their LinkedIn accounts to access personalized recommendations to display achievements and certifications on their profile, a feature valuable while applying for jobs.

“I connected my LinkedIn profile with LinkedIn Learning and it helped me get personalized data related to my field,” said Yash Khatavkar, a project management graduate from Lambton College, Toronto.

“Once signed up, it designs a graph of course material and certificates suitable for you. The certifications are authentic and all the videos have trained professionals- experts in their field. It was a strong addition to my resume,” he said.

“Although it is unclear if the licence will be renewed again. The facility is available to all students and faculty until Sept. 30, 2021,” wrote Margaret Cusson, dean of Academic Development in an email chain.

A guide to using the service is available at Algonquin’s library website.