Virtual pub night offers students fun, trivia and prizes

Algonquin College held its second pub night event of the year on Feb.9, where students and staff from the college were invited to answer trivia questions about things like television, sports, geography and politics to win a prize.

The event was held virtually and about 20 students participated from their homes.

Once students arrived with the Zoom link, they were directed to a website where they would type out a provided code leading them to the trivia page. The trivia game was one round that lasted an hour with 50 multiple choice and short answer questions.

Pub trivia night is an event that only occurs six times this year. So far, two have now passed with the next one happening in March.

For students this is a time where they can network and practice their public speaking and social skills. There is also the potential of winning a $100 gift card to a variety of different stores like Sport Chek, Amazon and Sephora.

Kristoffer Mortensen, a student in the business accounting program, was one of the players who spent the night playing the game. For Mortensen this event was a fun distraction from everything going on in the world.

“I have participated in every SA trivia since September of last year when I began studying at Algonquin and intend to keep playing as long as I am a student,” he said.

Mortensen also walked away with the grand prize of a $100 Sephora or Amazon gift card, as he came in first place with 2631 points. He still isn’t quite sure what to do with his win though.

“I haven’t made any plans for my prize yet,” said Mortensen.

Kat Ottley, who graduated from the public relations program in 2019 and is now an alumni at the college, spent the night hosting the event.

“As an Algonquin College alumni, I feel a duty to connect with the learners of today the way past alumni connected with me while I was enrolled,” she said.

This was only Ottley’s second time hosting the event but her continued involvement with pub trivia night stems from her love for the college.

“I want to continue nurturing my relationship with the college for the entire duration of my career,” she says. “I am thankful for everything Algonquin has done for me and believe in paying it forward.”

The next pub trivia night will happen on March 9.