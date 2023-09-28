Ticket website crashes ahead of first Dirty Bingo of the fall term

Zelda Marshall and Krystal Caring pose with first-year fitness and health promotion student Jocelyn Brown (middle).

How popular is Dirty Bingo at Algonquin College?

The demand from students crashed the website for tickets.

The Sept. 7 event took place at the college’s Algonquin Commons Theatre hosted by drag queens Krystal Caring and Zelda Marshall and the Students’ Association. Over 400 students were in the theatre.

It is the 12th year of the event being hosted at the college, making it one of the most popular and longest-running events organized by the SA.

This was the first R-rated event for Milo Bernique, a first-year graphic design student.

“I’m here to meet new people,” said Bernique. “This is the first time I am in college, and I know basically no one.”

The event included participation, music and gifts. The highlight of the event was a stuffed penis as a giveaway present.

Caring, who is an Algonquin College graduate from the commercial photography program, explained that the event is a comedy show that allows people to have a good time and loosen up about sexuality.

“I know we’ve had a couple of people from different shows come after the show and say to me like, ‘I play on the football team, and my roommate felt comfortable after your last show to tell me he was gay’,” said Caring.

“I think having drag queens hosting these events, being loud and proud is incredible for the LGBTQ population, as well as they are very inclusive in the way that they talk to students and making sure that the prizes are inclusive of all genders. There is something for everyone and I hope it makes students feel safe,” said Amanda Logan, an event programmer for the Students’ Association.

Caring said that one of the goals of the event was to get people to talk about their sexuality, enjoy themselves and not take everything so seriously.

According to Caring, it’s all about “just being out there, giving the glamour and enjoying each other.”

The next Dirty Bingo is scheduled for Oct. 4 in the Observatory.