Students in AC residence perform at open mic night

Twenty-two students gathered in the back lobby of the residence building for Open Mic night on June 10. Photo credit: Alyx Ewing

Students living in residence at the Ottawa campus gathered together in the back lobby of the building on June 10 to show off their musical talents. Twenty-two people showed up and joined in the singing, playing instruments and dancing. The event was organized by the residence life team and promoted on billboards throughout the building. Sadia Ahmed and Danilo Furlani Audi Calobrizi ran the event together and provided the snacks and drinks for the night, which included chips, popcorn, tea, hot chocolate, Gatorade and water.

Elizaveta Sidorovich, a student in the music industry arts program, got the evening started by singing “Control” by Halsey and playing her ukulele. Sidorovich told the audience she had purchased the ukulele four days before the event, but learned to play a few years ago.

Colin Bracken, also studying in the music industry arts program, came next, singing “Take A Look At My Girlfriend” by Gym Class Heroes and playing piano. Bracken also performed a few other songs that night on guitar with his classmates.

After these acts came Tristan Vince, a student in the pre-service firefighter education and training program, singing “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson and dancing along with friends in the audience. Vince performed a few other songs that night with one of his classmates and a residence assistant.

Lindsay Johnston and Amanda Ashton, both in the pre-service firefighter education and training program, danced, sang and laughed along to Vince while he was performing “Chattahoochee.”

“A lady did a reference to 22 Jump Street. Nailed it,” said Robbie Miller, a student in the electrical engineering program, referring to a comment made by Sidorovich before she started her performance.

Near the end of the night, a group of students got together to perform “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker. Furlani Audi Calobrizi played the guitar, while Nick Dawson, a student in the music industry arts program, played piano. Tristan Vince and Martin Ward, both in the pre-service firefighter education and training program, sang while reading the lyrics from their phone.

Encouraged by friends and students, Ahmed sang songs from the Disney soundtrack of High School Musical, karaoke-style.

The event ended at 8:30 p.m. with loud applause as the residence life team thanked everyone for attending and performing.

“It went well and a lot of people showed up,” said Ahmed, whose favourite moment was singing High School Musical. The organizers said they were delighted with the turnout. Open Mic events will be happening monthly in the residence building on the Ottawa campus for the rest of the spring term.