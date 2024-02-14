Students get freaky with Dirty Bingo

Move over, senior citizens. Bingo is for young people now, and they're getting frisky with it.

One of the drag queens pulling out the ball from the bingo cage.

Algonquin College students got down and dirty with Dirty Bingo, an event that happened on Feb. 7 at the Observatory. Over 50 people came to this event with pep in their step as they got ready for a fun night.

There were multiple security guards outside the Observatory asking people for their tickets and ID before entering. This was to ensure that students were drinking responsibly.

Melody Clifton is a part of the practical nursing program and is a part time bartender at the Observatory who was bartending at the event.

“It’s a lot of help from the security team. They really do a lot when it comes to patrolling the area and making sure everyone is over the age of 19,” Clifton said.

The students all showed a collective excitement over the event.

“It’s a fun place for young people to have fun, explore their sexuality, and maybe earn a free prize,” said Olivia Corbeil from the hairstyling program.

After a few minutes of work, the event began in full swing, and the event coordinators began their instructions.

There were 10 games with a break at the end of the fifth game. The games had prizes, ranging from candy to sex toys, as well as prizes for people who identified as asexual.

The hosts of the event were two drag queens, and they decided to add some extra spice to the event and its rules. If players got a bingo and they identify as male, instead of yelling “bingo!” they yelled “hard-on!” If they identify as a female, they yelled “wet pussy!” If they identify as non-binary, they yelled “I’m horny!”

If there was a tie, the two students would come up, grab a condom, and try to place it correctly on a water bottle as fast as they could without breaking it. Whoever succeeded first won and got to choose their prize first.

The event’s atmosphere was relaxed and it encouraged students to engage in the event.

“What we want with Dirty Bingo is to open a conversation with students. We want students to feel comfortable, gain new friends, and a community that values them and wants to have fun, ” said Veronica Sanchez, an esthetician student.

More information about events like Dirty Bingo can be found at www.algonquincollege.com/studentsupportservices/events/.