Students enjoy Pizza and Pottery at AC Hub

The AC Hub hosted a Pizza and Pottery event on the second floor of the Student Commons building on Feb. 8 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The activity supplied mugs, paint, brushes, beverages and pizza. Students painted their hearts out onto their mugs, from happy faces to landscapes.

Students said the event helped relieved their stress.

Second-year strategic global business management students Gizem Akgul and Pragya Parmar had some free time in between classes.

“For an hour, we’re not thinking about assignments, class or anything serious, which was nice,” Akgul said.

“The break was worth it. It was amazing and you can never go wrong with pizza and paintings,” said Parmar.

First-year food and nutrition management student Disha Purohit’s favourite colour is pink.

“I like pink a lot so I just made the flowers and that’s the easiest one I knew I could do,” Purohit said.

First-year food and nutrition management student Pinky Kumari keeps tabs on Algonquin College’s media platforms.

“We follow the page on Instagram. We have subscribed for the newsletter as well so we get updates on our outlook. Whenever there is an activity happening, we just look at the schedule to see if we can be there to grab that opportunity to be a part of the event or not,” Kumari said.

Purohit and Kumari plan to participate in more events in the future.

“We like all the activities that happen in the college and we would like to participate in more and more events. I like to meet new people and participate in different activities. That makes me feel related to the college. I want to be a part of the family,” Purohit said.

“We don’t get enough time to be together and this activity gives us time to bond our friendship more and participate in all of these activities,” Kumari said.

Parmar heard about this event since she is a student navigator.

“Any event that is hosted in the AC hub, we get to know about it because we have to do the whole registration and everything. This sounded interesting to me and I like painting. I used to like painting when I was a kid,” Parmar said.

Originally, the website marked the event as sold out. However, there were a few no-shows and first-year broadcasting television and streaming video student Fenryr Morton took advantage of the opportunity.

“I walked in and saw that there was a reserved sign for some of the spaces and I was like, what’s going on here? There was a spot left and I asked about it because I love painting, and pizza was cool too. It’s a great way to be creative, right?” said Morton.

Throughout the academic year, the AC Hub provides activities and events where students register in advance with a cash deposit. It is on a first-come, first-served basis and the deposit is reimbursed at the event. More information on upcoming events can be found on the AC Hub’s website.