Students celebrate Valentine’s Day country style with Tebey

Tebey preforms in front of a crowd of 400 at the Algonquin Commons Theatre. Photo credit: Morgan Farrell

Students at Algonquin College celebrated Valentine’s Day country style with Tebey performing at the Algonquin Commons Theatre.

Tebey is a platinum-selling artist with such hits as Denim on Denim and Shotgun Rider. Along with being an acclaimed singer, he is also an award-winning songwriter, having written songs for many well-known bands in a variety of genres, such as One Direction, Flo Rida and Gord Bamford.

Students and concertgoers were lucky enough to see him perform his newest single, Country Music Kinda Night, a song he released that day to streaming services.

“It sounds great in there, a lot of people, it’s a good way to spend Valentine’s Day with the boys,” said Zack Veley, a first-year powerline technician student.

Along with Tebey, the Quebec-based country duo Five Roses opened the show. The night was filled with giveaways and prizes, and a few in attendance were able to win a meet and greet with Tebey.

Tebey is an artist who always tries to make time for his fans. At one point in the show, Tebey asked the jubilant crowd to follow him on social media, saying that he responds to as many of his fans who message him as possible.

The event was originally meant to be held in October but was postponed due to COVID-19, something that had left many eagerly waiting for the event for the past four moths.

“I thought it was good, I had tickets to the first one, so I’m glad he rescheduled. I think he came out with some new songs since the first event,” said Lauren Beaulne, a third-year learning and community development student.

“It was a great show, I can’t choose a favourite song, but I really like Denim on Denim. I heard about the outing, and I thought, why not, I had nothing to do tonight,” said Amanda Blenkarn, a third-year business administration student. “The openers (Five Roses) were really good.”