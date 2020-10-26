SNL comedian Melissa Villaseñor gets creative with Algonquin students

Comedian and artist Melissa Villaseñor shows the progress of her wolf drawing at the Oct. 19 virtual drawing event hosted by the SA. Photo credit: Madalyn Howitt

From her celebrated impressions of Owen Wilson and Lady Gaga to her whimsical musical talents, Saturday Night Live comedian Melissa Villaseñor is a creative force to be reckoned with.

She is also a talented visual artist and has a sizeable following on her art Instagram account. Villaseñor joined Algonquin students at a virtual drawing event on Oct. 19 and spoke to them about how she found the motivation to be creative in the age of COVID-19.

“Drawing helps me calm down, which is really helpful these days,” she said.

The interactive event hosted by the Students’ Association, allowed students to ask Villaseñor questions about her experiences on SNL, her favourite projects and what inspires her, while participants drew images of wolves along with the comedian.

She admitted that finding inspiration to create art was difficult for her in the early months of the pandemic.

“When the lockdown hit it felt like, ‘What’s the point?’ ” she said.

Acknowledging that she struggled with feelings of loneliness during quarantine, Villaseñor turned to drawing as a way to express her emotions and connect with her fans.

“Ultimately, I like healing people,” she said. “I’m always thinking of ways I can heal myself and others.”

In-between discussing her favourite celebrity encounters such as meeting Tom Hanks and sharing her impressions of singers Halsey and Brandon Flowers from The Killers, Villaseñor guided participants through the laid-back drawing session while sharing advice on being kind to oneself.

“The word I’ve been saying a lot is ‘gentle,'” she said. “Be gentle to yourself and to others.”

Alina To, an artist who attended the event, appreciated the relaxed atmosphere of the evening.

“I really enjoyed the drawing event because it felt more intimate and chill,” she said. “Kind of like we’re just hanging out together, and I [was] not just an audience member watching.”

Throughout the evening, Villaseñor shared her progress on the screen and encouraged attendees to do the same. Students got creative with their illustrations, with one person drawing a monkey instead of a wolf and others using different tools to add colour to their creations.

“Doing things in little bits is more than enough,” said Villaseñor. “You have to make yourself smile.”

Along with Villaseñor, artist Shantel Bell has been moved to create art in the pandemic by focusing on what makes her laugh.

“The first few weeks of the pandemic were a rollercoaster, but my creativity went up when I started drawing comics,” she said. A grad of the illustration and concept arts program at Algonquin, Bell said her comics are like snapshots of her daily life.

“Illustration is a great way to find yourself,” she added.

Sarah Woronchak, another artist and graduate of illustration and concepts arts, also channelled her creativity into illustrating comics during the lockdown.

“Funny stories inspire me,” she said. She is currently participating in Inktober, a challenge to draw something every day in October, and sharing her creations on her Instagram. “The pandemic has given me time for self-reflecting on personal experiences, which I appreciate,” she said.

Finding humour in everyday life has been a source of comfort for many in the pandemic. For funny-lady Villaseñor, it’s also her advice for stretching creatively and being authentic.

“Stick to the true you and embrace your weird side,” she said. It’s advice that has certainly worked well for Melissa Villaseñor.