Nepean Sportsplex crowded at bi-annual Geeked Out convention

The Dr. Who Society of Canada participated at Geeked Out on Saturday, March 23 to raise funds for CHEO

People of all ages attended the 24th edition of Geeked Out: Ottawa’s Toy and Collectible Sale on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24.

More than 120 vendors set up booths in a 20,000 square foot room at the Nepean Sportsplex where people could buy toys, games, cards and other types of collectibles.

Mike Varcoe, a digital freelance artist who had a booth at the convention, draws custom commissions for people as a hobby. This was the sixth Geeked Out convention he’s attended and he uses it as an opportunity to network with other vendors and show them what he can do.

“Sometimes you’re a little anxious about talking to people you don’t know. But the atmosphere of this place is great, everyone’s friendly, everybody wants to help out,” Varcoe said. “Promote yourself, don’t be afraid.”

Frederick Dunn, a collector, had a table where he was selling vintage video games. He often goes to conventions to clear out his collection.

“We enjoy travelling, seeing people, offering games that you will probably never see again because we’re very good at finding niche games that you won’t find often,” Dunn said.

Liam Gibbs, a local author from Ottawa, attended the convention for the first time in over a year. He was selling copies of his series In a Galaxy Far Far AwRy, in which he combined his interests in superheroes, space stories and comedies to write.

“We got a great group of people,” Gibbs said of the convention’s participants. “Some of them are great and some of them are me, but it’s always a lot of fun.”

Various non-profit cosplay groups also set up areas to interact with attendees and do photo-ops. Their proceeds are going towards various charities.

One of those groups was Capital Ghostbusters, which was taking donations for the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario by promoting the Ghostbusters brand.

“We just come out as a group of individuals who cosplay as Ghostbusters, and we’re just here to have a good time,” said Stephen Harrison of Capital Ghostbusters.

Each person who attended the convention received a ballot for a chance to win a door prize. The winners will be drawn Sunday, March 24 at 4 p.m.

The 25th edition of Geeked Out will happen Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6.