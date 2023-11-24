Musical ‘wonderland’ comes to Algonquin Commons Theatre ahead of holidays

Cirque Musica performs at the Algonquin Commons Theatre on Nov. 12. Photo credit: Thomas Gordon

Cirque Musica performed their Holiday Wonderland Musical at the Algonquin Commons Theatre on Nov. 12.

Despite being marketed as a “holiday event,“ the two-hour performance exclusively featured Christmas music, decor and costumes. It opened with a blistering electric guitar rendition of We Three Kings, Joy to the World and Mary’s Boy.

“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to your theatre like never before,” says Cirque Musica’s official website.

TCG Entertainment, the producers of Cirque Musica, have worked with DreamWorks and Warner Brothers among other notable film studios during their 20 years in the industry, according to TCG’s official website.



The performance featured a message from Canadian director Adam Anders promoting his 2023 film, Journey to Bethlehem, a feature-length musical depicting the birth of Jesus Christ.

The show concluded with the flat, hollow boom of an overhead confetti launcher, ringing out like a shotgun and silencing the audience.

Future showtimes and locations and listed on Cirque Musica’s website.