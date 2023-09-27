Missed the City Folk Festival? Here are the 5 things you need to know

"Every time I see the Arkells, they just get me so fired up," said Liam Powers, a Carleton University student. "My friends and I just start dancing from the moment they come on stage until the moment they leave."

If you missed celebrating the start of the new school year by attending the City Folk Festival, don’t fear: consider this a reminder to go next year.

The festival, which ran between Sept. 13-17, was back in Ottawa for the 29th time. Originally founded as the “Ottawa Folk Festival,” it was inspired by the folk scene in the city.

“The event is modelled on long-standing major Canadian festivals and features multifaceted artistic disciplines and an inclusive programming philosophy,” according to the City Folk website.

Here are the five things you need to know about this year’s festival:

1. Busty and the Bass are the band to get a festival up and going

The band started the festival on Sept. 13 and according to some fans, they were the perfect ones to get the festival started. “I really enjoyed the way those guys started the evening for us,” said Shana Parsons, a student at Algonquin College. “It was an interesting type of music and really started the night off right.”

2. Ever need to feel so strong you could run through a wall? The Arkells could help you get there

To close out the show on Sept. 14 CP, the Arkells performed and had an impact on fans. “Every time I see the Arkells, they just get me so fired up,” said Liam Powers, a Carleton University student. “My friends and I just start dancing from the moment they come on stage until the moment they leave.”

3. Fortunate Ones are the reason that the festival is called the City “Folk” Festival

The band was the last performance of the evening on Sept. 15 and some students said they were very impressed. “I hadn’t listened to the Fortunate Ones before, but I really enjoyed their music,” said Mckenzy Walker, a hairstyling program student at Algonquin College. “It was very folky and I really hope they come and play next year.”

4. Canadian music is alive and well and Kristine St-Pierre is a Canadian star

St-Pierre opened the Sept. 16 show and showed everyone that folk music can be written by a Canadian and sang perfectly by one as well. St-Pierre was nominated for a Canadian Folk Music award in 2018 and is currently working on her fourth album that she plans on releasing soon.

5. Hozier needs to play at the City Folk Festival every year

Hozier made his name in 2013 when releasing his hot single “Take Me To Church” and students at this years festival were loving it. “I remember when that song first came out, I would listen to it all the time,” said Will Rice, a Carleton University student. “I really hope he comes back and plays again next year.”

City Folk has confirmed they will be back next year and the dates will be determined at a later time.