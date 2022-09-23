Live karaoke fulfills students’ rockstar dreams

Kyla Doner-Freire performed Dreams by Fleetwood Mac. Photo credit: Jantina Huizenga

Students and friends took the stage at the Observatory on Wednesday night, rocking out to Don’t Stop Believing, Creep, Dreams and other rock classics.

The Students’ Association welcomed Rockstar Live Karaoke to Algonquin College, a Toronto-based live karaoke group that consists of musicians who have toured the world and won Juno, Socan, gold and platinum awards.

The band kicked off the event with Highway to Hell to get the crowd excited. It didn’t take long for students to get on the stage and sing their favourite songs.

Kyla Doner-Freire, a student in the esthetician program, sang Don’t Stop Believing, Dreams, and Jack and Diane.

Doner-Freire was a natural on stage.

“I’ve been singing for a while, but I love coming to karaoke because I can sing what I want,” she said.

For some students, it was a bucket list item.

“I love music and I like watching other people sing. I was nervous, but I knew I needed to do it once,” said Reegan Derikx, a student in the public safety program.

For others, it was more of a fun extracurricular activity that didn’t need a lot of thought.

“For me, I know I don’t have the vocals for it, but I have the energy for it, and I loved being up there,” said Derikx’ karaoke partner, Robert Craig.