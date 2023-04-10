Feel Good Fridays let students jam out to music at the AC Hub

Student navigators Fabiana Ferrvosso, left, and Irina Alengoz, right, take in the song requests for the AC Hub event. “I think it definitely helps students to turn on music you like to relax,” said Alengoz. Photo credit: Kit Gervais

Community members have had the chance to sing and dance along to their favourite songs on the second floor of the Student Commons at the AC Hub every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The “Feel Good Fridays” event is meant to make students feel good while listening to their favourite tunes while they study or just hang out before the weekend.

Between the natural light from huge windows to couch-like booths, the AC Hub is an environment many students choose to unwind.

Students let Irina Alengoz or Fabiana Ferrvosso, students navigators taking requests at the Hub, know what songs they want to play, as long as it’s safe for work.

“I think it definitely helps students to turn on music you like to relax,” said Alengoz.

Talya Blakey, a a drawing foundations for animation and illustration student agrees. While twirling a coloured pencil near her sketchbook on Friday, Blakey says that she thinks it’s beneficial to listen to music while studying or doing assignments.

“I didn’t know that was a thing [before today], that’s cool,” Blakey said, about the Feel Good Friday event. She just comes to the Hub to study or hang out.

Alengoz said that most students are indeed surprised by the event. She said not many are aware that they can choose their own music in the AC Hub, but despite that, they get a lot of song requests.

There’s yet to be one that is a top pick or fan favourite. The songs played over the speakers are randomized, since each student has their own specific taste.

Gabriel Zuluaga, drawing foundations for animation and illustration student, agrees that music can help students work. But when it comes to the event itself, he wondered why they can’t just listen in their headphones.

“You can just, like, listen to it on your own,” he said.

Ferrvosso, a student navigator, thinks the event is really nice.

She’s also a full-time student and helps post about AC Hub events on social media to invite more people to participate.

Now that the term is nearing exam season, she said it really helps students “chill and relax a little.”