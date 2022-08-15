ByWard Market festival celebrates music, arts and streetwear

People enjoying the Ooh Festival on York St. in the ByWard Market. Photo credit: Alex Campbell

The ByWard Market was filled with music, street vendors and the smell of barbeque on Aug. 13, thanks to the Ooh Festival.

Many people made their way to the pop-up market to spend the afternoon shopping, listening to music and sampling what food trucks were offering.

“Me and my buddy came here to check out the music,” said Mike Lurch, a downtown resident. “The energy here is fun, and the barbeque smells good too.”

Diane Tate, a clothing vendor selling a variety of T-shirts, was happy with the turnout. “It’s a beautiful day and many people have made their way through here,” she said. “I’ve made quite a few sales today and met some very interesting people.”

Crowds walked around the booths browsing merchandise before gathering around the DJ, Trevor Mason, to relax, listen to hip-hop music and eat a barbeque lunch.

For many, celebrations like this one renews confidence that festivities are making their comeback after the pandemic.

“After the last two years, seeing everyone come down for this event, and others I’ve been to recently, has given me hope that events will be back to normal soon.” said event attendee Chris Cooper.