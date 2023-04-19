Art showcase draws a crowd

Delora is a character created by artist Mal Alghadban. Photo credit: Linda Verreault

Meet Delora. You saw her throughout campus but didn’t know her name.

Delora is the beautiful, animated character in the visual art poster advertising this year’s art showcase featuring the artwork of the students in the drawing foundations for animation and illustration courses.

The event was held at the student commons on April 13 and featured the art of the students in drawing foundations for animation and illustration programs.

Delora’s creator is Mal Alghadean, 18, a student in the foundations for animation course.

Alghadean started to create Delora while still in high school.

“I created her as I was wondering how a person would look like with a headpiece that is a rose,” said Alghadean.

Her initial inspiration came from an album cover she had seen, and she just continued to build on it. She then modified it by adding a wide garden with wildflowers.

“I first begin with the traditional, so I draw with a paper and a pencil and then I put it through digital, like Photoshop, and chose my colours,” said Alghadean.

“I love this, it makes me happy. I have a wide imagination and I am very creative. I want to continue to grow. I am so glad that I took this program.”

She said that her professors were “amazing, understanding, and diverse,” and she felt supported and understood by them.

“They will teach you and encourage you, while making it fun,” said Alghadean.

It takes years of drawing to be an artist and the college pre-program helps students develop their skills.

“I saw that they had a pre-program. It was perfect because I didn’t think my skills were at the level they should be. The pre-animation program built my skills so much so fast that I was able to get into the animation program the next year,” said Eva O’Neil, 19, a student in the animation program.

For many young artists, the inspiration to become artist came after realizing it was a possibility.

“I didn’t realize artist could be a job until Grade 7. I couldn’t see myself working any other job. I want to do something creative,” said Kidane Dabay, 19.

Dabay’s artwork featured rats — lots of rats. “I love drawing rats, rats are great!” Dabay said

His cartoon drawing of rats filled the pages on the tabletop and were featured in his posters.

In contrast, one of the pieces from Harley Nalby, 20, had a serene softer image of a female character he called “a goddess of the moon and protection.”

“I started doodling and creating at a young age. I actually figured out what anime was. It pushed me into a media arts course in high school and Photoshop,” said Nalby.

There was also on display a striking image of an unusual character: an old woman, holding a glowing flower, surrounded by darkness.

“I always see people drawing young people, but I wanted to show that older people can be beautiful too,” said Talya Blakely.