Thunder claim another win, remain at the top of OCAA

The Thunder men’s soccer team capped off their second consecutive 8-0 win this season when they took on the Cambrian Golden Shield at home on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Just like in their previous match, the Thunder were less efficient in their scoring in the first half, going into the half-time break at 0-0.

Cambrian’s goalkeeper, Marcelo Vasquez, picked up an injury during that first half and needed to be taken off.

Golden Shield suffered another blow when their second-choice goalkeeper, Kiel Cress, was sent off in the 54th minute after an incident with Thunder forward Malek Belhaj. Cress fouled Belhaj in the box during a corner kick scramble, sending him falling to the ground and grasping his ankle.

Not having another goalkeeper at their disposal, the visitors needed to substitute an outfield player in goal. They gave away a penalty in the process, having already been 1-0 down.

Justin Gibson, who has grabbed the penalty-taking responsibility from Belhaj in the previous game against Sault Cougars and scored, put the ball in the back of the net once again from the spot.

“I’ve been on a bit of a roll, so I thought I would step up and take it again today,” said Gibson.

Thunder put another six goals past the outfield player in goal.

“I don’t think the change in keeper really had a difference for us,” said Colin Gibson, Thunder’s goalkeeper. He said that once his team scored a couple of goals, they had the confidence to get more regardless of who was playing in goal for the other team.

Belhaj opened the scoring for the third game in a row. A Cambrian defender was first to get across from the right-wing but was only able to head it on to the Thunder striker, who finished it off at the back post with a laced shot across goal. That was his sixth goal in three games.

The Thunder have scored 21 unanswered goals in the first three games. Last season, they achieved the best defence and second-best attack. Performances such as these put them on track for a repeat of that this season.

“We’ve always had a solid backline,” said Colin Gibson. “I haven’t had a save this whole year.”

The next game for the Algonquin Thunder will be on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Centennial College.