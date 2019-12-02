Monday, 2/12/2019 | 6:42 GMT+0000+0
You are here:  / Uncategorized / Algonquin Thunder claps again

Algonquin Thunder claps again

December 2, 2019 By
  Facebook   Twitter   Google +   Linkedin   Pinterest

Three points separated the two teams in the end as the thunder men’s volleyball team came out on top against Fleming Knights on Nov. 15.

Richard Bucar won the came for the home team with a spike low to the left side of the opposing court to give Algonquin the 25 – 22 victory in the third set.

Tom Cullingworth was also instrumental in the victory. He had the spike in the third set that pulled Algonquin Thunder two points ahead.

“It felt like a real momentum shift at that point,” said Cullingworth. “Because at that point in the game it was one – one, we were pretty neck and neck, and that was a real momentum changer that signified we had the upper hand.”

Jackie Nguyen managed to get 36 assists, one less than the entire Fleming team.

The next game will be at Seneca College on Nov. 30.

LEAVE A REPLY

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked ( required )

This award-winning student newspaper paper is produced bi-weekly by Journalism and Advertising students. Check it out for all the latest college news and events!

Editorial email: algonquintimes@gmail.com
Ad email: justinswatt@gmail.com

Editorial phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 5459
Ad phone: (613) 727-4723 ext. 7739

Location: Algonquin College, Ottawa, Ontario

Media Kit

Archives

Categories List

Instagram

Recent Tweets

Facebook

Social LikeBox & Feed plugin Powered By Weblizar

Events and Promo Facebook

Algonquin Times Events & Promos