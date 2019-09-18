Women too composed for visiting Cougars, dominate soccer home opener

Thunder varsity soccer had a fantastic start to their home-opening doubleheader on Sept. 14, as the women’s team thoroughly out-classed the visiting Sault College Cougars 6-1 during the early afternoon game.

Forward Mikaela Gualandris led the charge with a phenomenal performance in her first start since an injury, assisting on midfielder Becky Leese’s opening goal in the 2nd minute and then firing home a thunderous volley from distance in the 7th minute. Gualandris would score a second goal in the final frame to add on insurance.

“Mikaela’s solid,” said Thunder midfielder Georgia Iliopoulos. “She’s a real threat and she works hard.”

The Thunder dominated possession from the get-go, and the Cougars had little success creating chances in the Thunder half until they scored in the 55th minute, briefly threatening the women’s lead to make the score 3-1.

Thunder defender Samantha Caesar had her own two-goal performance, heading home a corner kick in the 9th minute and then rifling a long-range strike into the back of the net in the final minute of the game.

“We were good at the beginning and we kind of fell through a little bit, but we got our momentum back,” Gualandris said.

“Generally, we played well,” said head coach Basil Phillips. “We’re starting to find our groove a little bit and it was a good game.”

When asked for his thoughts on Gualandris, Phillips said, “She had a super game, she’s coming back off of injury and we’re slowly working her back into the lineup.”

With the win, the Thunder pushed their season record to 2-0. Following a trio of games on the road, they will host the Seneca Sting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Algonquin Sports Facility.