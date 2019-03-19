SIU probes police-civilian altercation

Local

From Ottawa CItizen: Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking for witnesses after a 19-year-old man got into altercation with the police while he was seriously injured when the police attempted to intercept him outside Herongate Mall last week.

According to the SIU, the man fled from the police when he was questioned by them in the matter of “a person of interest” at the mall. The police managed to arrest him on Walkley Road.

The man was then being treated in the hospital after being injured.

National

From CBC: Starting in September, Ontario government is banning cellphones from classrooms in the province during teaching times.

Education Minister Lisa Thomson said that the initiative was to help students to concentrate on their studies instead of their cell phones.

According to the government, directive will be issued to all public schools for the 2019-20 school year, government sources told The Canadian Press. It will be optional for boards and schools to decide how they will enforce the ban.

International

From Global News: According to Ethiopian Airlines, the black box from the Boeing plane, which crashed on Sunday, will be sent to Europe for analysis.

Asrat Begashaw, spokesman of the Ethiopian AIrlines, told the Associated Press that the airline has “a range of options” for the data and voice records of the flight’s last moments. Official from the airline said that one recorder was damaged.

After the crash occurred, Ethiopian Airline has grounded their remaining four Boeing 737 Max 8, the same type of aircraft that had crashed in Indonesia in Oct., 2018.

Various countries have grounded Boeing 737 Max 8, including Canada.