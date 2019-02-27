Man stabbed in Lowertown has died

Local

(FROM OTTAWA CITIZEN) The man who was stabbed nine days ago in Lowertown has passed away. The day after he was stabbed, the condition appeared to be stabilizing. On Sunday Feb. 17, he died, and police have now said that the case is a homicide. One suspect remains in custody.

Read more

National

(FROM CBC) Canada’s energy regulator is to inform the Canadian government this week, on the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. The cabinet’s answer is still several months away. The National Energy Board is considering the impacts this project can have on the marine environment and endangered species. The cabinet has a 90-day deadline to make a decision about the project, a deadline an official is already signalling could be pushed back.

Read more

International

(FROM THE GUARDIAN) More than a century ago in Germany wolves were hunted to extinction, however they are back. Political strife is being caused by the wolves’ return. Livestock attacks caused by wolves have increased drastically in 2017, according to government statistics released on the weekend: they carried out 472 attacks, an increase of 66 per cent over the previous year. The number of killed, injured or missing livestock rose from 55 per cent, to 1,667. Farmers want their livestock protected, but environmentalists are protesting to protect the species, causing a debate.

Read more