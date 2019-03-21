Carleton students walk out in protest to OSAP changes

Local

From the Ottawa Citizen: over 100 students gathered at Carleton University on March 20 in protest to the Ontario government’s new changes to OSAP.

The Carleton University Students’ Association led the walkout on Wednesday. Their goal was for the students’ voices to be heard and to raise awareness towards the issue.

This walkout was joined by more than 10 other post-secondary schools across Ontario.

National

From CTV: a 50-year-old woman was granted full parole after being convicted in 2017.

The woman, Tamara Lovett, was convicted of criminal negligence causing death after her son died in 2013.

Her son, Ryan, had been bedridden for 10 days from a strep infection. At that point, Lovett decided to treat her son with holistic remedies and not with Western medicine.

Lovett now realizes that she mistrusted her decision and wished she could “do it all over again”.

International

From BBC News: A man has been charged after kidnapping a bus of 51 school children and was later set on fire.

The man, Ousseynou Sy, is known to police and has been previously convicted of assault and a DUI. Sy faced charges of kidnapping, attempted mass murder, causing a fire and resisting arrest.

A teacher on the bus said the suspect was angry about Italy’s immigration policy and about the deaths of migrants in the Mediterranean.

Officials are still weighing terrorism charges against him.