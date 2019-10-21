Monday, 21/10/2019 | 11:38 GMT+0000+0
Ottawa federal election 2019: Algonquin Times and CKDJ 107.9 in the field

October 21, 2019 By
For Algonquin College journalism and radio students, the only thing better than lounging around on the first day of fall break is the chance to cover a federal election.

Volunteers from both programs are collaborating to produce a special live election night show on CKDJ 107.9 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Follow this rolling story to hear from our hosts and reporters in the field share news, student voices and early results from riding headquarters around town.

