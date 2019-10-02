Dr. Jane Goodall told stories of a chimp called Wounda at Centrepointe Theatre

When Dr. Jane Goodall entered a full house at Centrepointe Theatre on Sept. 27 for her second show that week, she was greeted by standing ovation. Lifelong admirers who grew up in awe of her stood alongside new ones, all gathered for a night of anecdotes and climate talks.

And when Goodall shared the story of Wounda the chimpanzee with the audience, it was clear that humans aren’t the only ones happy to see her upon first meeting.

To the Congolese, Wounda means “close to dying.” Severely injured by the bullet that killed her mother, Wounda spent years at the Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Centre in the Congo being nursed back to health by the veterinarian team.

Upon introduction to her new Tchindzoulou Island home, the chimp stepped out of her crate and climbed on top to take in her surroundings. Before continuing her journey, Wounda looked Goodall in the eye, shuffled over to her and gave her a hug.

This was the first time the two had ever met.

Goodall showed the audience the video footage as she closed the show.

With Friday’s climate change march happening downtown, Goodall’s message to the audience was extra timely. “We have been stealing the future of our young people,” said Goodall. “If we get together now…this we can start healing some of the harm.”

Since her first trip to Tanzania in 1960, Goodall has been an advocate for environmental science and youth activism.

Her fans can’t help but be inspired by her. Especially her young fans who are concerned about the environment. Goodall explained that in her youth, she felt called to help. “I knew I had to do something but I didn’t know what,” she said.

But Goodall did do something. She did many somethings.

In 1991, she launched the Roots & Shoots environmental youth program. Beginning with 12 Tanzanian high school students, Roots & Shoots is now in over 60 countries worldwide and supported by youth pre-school to university.

In Ottawa, Roots & Shoots has a home at Carleton University.

And while, according to the Jane Goodall Institute, the chimp population has decreased an estimated 17.5 per cent over the past century, Goodall said the youth give her greatest hope.

“It’s not that they can change the world, they are changing the world,” she said.

Andria Teather, CEO of the JGI, echoes Goodall’s statement. “We hear youth voices rising and calling attention to the devastation,” she told the Algonquin Times in an interview following the show.

In Wounda’s case, since her release to Tchindzoulou in 2013, the chimp has become the dominant female on the island. She is also a proud mother to a little chimp named Hope.