Yoga, smoothies and student wellness

Algonquin College hosted an outdoor yoga event, offering students a chance to de-stress and connect with nature.

The event, held on August 13 in the horticulture garden of the M-building, featured two sessions, each led by experienced yoga instructor Ro Nwosu, owner of Union 108 yoga studio in Arnprior.

The first session took place from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., followed by a second session from 12 p.m.to 12:45 p.m.

With 15 years of experience guiding people towards a deeper connection with themselves, Nwosu is known for her calming presence and encouraging demeanour. She emphasizes the importance of movement in general, highlighting yoga as a powerful tool for self-awareness.

“Yoga is another form and it does give so many great spaces to learn more about yourself, learn more about your connection to your breath and your connection to your mind, and your connection to your body,” said Nwosu.

The event drew in a diverse group of around 10 students, eager to experience the benefits of yoga in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Xiaojun Ma, a web development and internet application student from China, said, “I love yoga but I’ve never been into outdoor yoga. I think it’s a great chance to just experience it. I would definitely try that again.”

The event provided a unique opportunity for students to connect with nature while practising yoga. The serene garden setting, with its lush greenery and calming atmosphere, provided a welcome respite from busy campus life.

“I love the fountain. It’s so beautiful, and seeing it during the poses made the experience even more special,” said Priya Patel, a student in the computer engineering technology program.

Rebecca Lafontaine, events program coordinator with the AC Hub, said that the event was born from a desire to support student well-being. “We know how stressful exam season can be,” she said. “So we wanted to offer students a chance to de-stress, reconnect with themselves, and prioritize their health.”

The team researched popular student interests, ultimately deciding on an outdoor yoga session as a way to promote mindfulness and self-care in a beautiful and accessible setting.

Nwosu offered advice for those new to yoga: “Bring someone. I think it’s always great to bring a friend with you to connect in that space. Ask all the questions and make sure that the place you’re going to or the person you are going with really speaks to you and it’s something that you actually want to jump into. Start small, like it’s a journey and exploration, and it takes time.

The event offered a variety of smoothies, including a refreshing pineapple mango flavour and a berry blast containing yogurt and milk to help participants refresh and cool off.