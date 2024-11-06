Work or study? A financial dilemma faces college students

“It's incredibly stressful,” said Obed Junior, a third-year health and fitness student. “Some days I hardly get any sleep, but I need to keep working.”

More students are finding it hard to balance work with their academics, considering their time constraints and finding a job with flexible hours that accommodate their schedules.

As the cost of living continues to rise, the latest Consumer Price Index data for September 2024 shows a 1.6 per cent annual increase.

Work isn’t always an option for students, and not all students can easily find a part-time job. While working isn’t necessarily mandatory for all students, many are forced to work to help support their family or relieve financial debt.

“It’s incredibly stressful,” said Obed Junior, a third-year health and fitness student. “Some days I hardly get any sleep, but I need to keep working.”

The pressure of managing both work and school can be mentally and physically exhausting. Students are facing challenges balancing work and school.

“It’s tough to find a job that fits according to my class schedule,” said first-year computer systems technician student, Brandon Adams. “It’s like having two full-time jobs. I can only afford to work on the weekends and even then, that’s when I’m doing assignments.”

Students are finding it difficult to juggle school commitments with their jobs.

“Working while studying can be challenging to fit time in to do homework. Work can be vital and very important, especially for students, considering most of us are on small budgets and incomes,” said Karam Omar, a second year computer programming student. “Many students have debt, bills and other payments.”

Each student’s situation is unique, but the pressures of rising education costs and living expenses are often hard to make work a priority while pursuing their education, goals and a rich college experience.

Tiago Kiala, a first year accounting student, said “having to be at school every day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. due to sports and waking up at five in the morning on weekends to go to work” is challenging.

The stress of managing their academic and work commitments can impact students’ mental health and well-being.

“I’m on campus the whole day pretty much every week, and since I have some time between classes, that’s typically when I make time for friends and socializing, if I’m not working away on assignments,” said Kiala.