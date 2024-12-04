Woodroffe campus after dark: a tribute to the overnight cleaning crew

When darkness falls, a dedicated night crew works tirelessly to ensure Algonquin College is spotless and ready for a new day
Grinje Randa Bringi
Photos: Tshilinda Musadi, Khushneet Singh, Caleb Edem Quarcoo and Mark Belarmin. Photo credit
December 4, 2024
Revised: December 4, 2024 2:07pm
Photo: Tshilinda Musadi, Khushneet Singh, Caleb Edem Quarcoo and Mark Belarmin. Photo credit
Some of Algonquin College’s night shift environmental service workers, clockwise from top left

It’s Friday, well past midnight at Algonquin College. The once-bustling hallways are now silent, with only the hum of fluorescent lights and the rhythmic tune of the electric floor scrubber gliding across the tiles. Hours earlier, these same corridors were alive with chatter and footsteps, but now they belong to the night shift crew.

“You know, sometimes I’m done in the morning, and as I’m walking home, students pass by completely unaware that I’m one of the people who keeps this campus clean,” said Caleb Edem Quarcoo, a environmental service worker who works overnight. “And that alone makes me feel good.”

Quarcoo’s quiet pride reflects the essential yet often overlooked role the cleaning staff play in the college’s ecosystem, ensuring students and staff begin each day in a safe and clean environment.

Caleb Edem Quarcoo, a environmental service worker
Caleb Edem Quarcoo, a environmental service worker, is an international student from Ghana, pursuing a construction engineering technician diploma. Photo credit: Grinje Randa Bringi

This photo essay honours the resilience and dedication of Algonquin’s night shift team. They are the unseen hands that ensure Algonquin College is ready to welcome its 20,000 students and 1,300 staff each morning.

In Quarcoo’s case, he is an international student from Ghana, pursuing a construction engineering technician diploma. By day, he’s a student; by night, an environmental service worker.

His tireless efforts to balance multiple jobs and academic ambitions reflect his determination to succeed. Quarcoo aspires to start his own business after graduation.

“It’s all about dedication and self-motivation,” said Quarcoo. “I work here overnight and during the day I work at a hotel and I’m a student.”

A quiet, rain-soaked campus at night
A quiet, rain-soaked campus at night. Photo credit: Grinje Randa Bringi

For these environmental service workers, their labour goes beyond cleaning. It’s about creating an environment where students, staff and faculty can thrive. Each worker brings their own story, shaped by unique backgrounds, sacrifices and dreams.

Many like Quarcoo, Tshilinda Musadi, Khushneet Singh and Mark Belarmin are immigrants who juggle the challenges of supporting their families while contributing to the college’s success.

Father of two has been working overnight at Algonquin College for 5 Years.
Mark Belarmin, a father of two, has been working overnight at Algonquin College for five years. Photo credit: Grinje Randa Bringi

Belarmin has been part of the environmental services team at Algonquin College for over five years. He has meticulous attention to detail and always ensures the classrooms and common areas are clean and welcoming.

Originally from the Philippines, Belarmin is a devoted father of two who is very professional and pleasant to be around.

“I focus on doing my job right,” said Belarmin. “When I see the results, it feels good.”

Khushneet Singh: An international student from India, currently a Level 1 Nursing Student and overnight environmental service worker.
Khushneet Singh, an international student from India, is currently a level 1 nursing student and overnight environmental service worker. Photo credit: Grinje Randa Bringi

Singh, a level 1 nursing student from India, is one of the newest members of the team. He balances his studies with three night shifts per week.

“Most of my classes are in the morning so the night shift doesn’t interfere with my studies,” said Singh.

His flexibility and focus speak to the adaptability required of international students balancing work and school.

Overnight Environmental service worker of 16 years at Algonquin College and a PSW by day.
Tshilinda Musadi, an overnight environmental service worker, has been with Algonquin College for 16 years and is a PSW by day. Photo credit: Grinje Randa Bringi

Tshilinda Musadi has been cleaning at Algonquin College for 16 years. Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, she manages her demanding night shift while being a mother to three young adults.

She has a carefree personality and infectious laughter. Musadi lights up even the quietest corners of the Dare District and MakerSpace. Her favourite building is J-building, where she worked for the longest time.

By Monday morning the campus will come back to life, bustling with students and staff. The night shift crew will have clocked out quietly, their work done, as the spaces they’ve cleaned fill with the activity of a new day.

Their contributions may go unnoticed, but they remain indispensable.

So, next time you see an environmental service worker, take a moment to acknowledge them. A simple thank you can go a long way in showing appreciation for the people who keep Algonquin College running smoothly.

Featured Hero | Featured Story | Home Feature | Home Hero | News

Grinje Randa Bringi

See more articles by
Grinje Randa Bringi
Algonquin Times podcast
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram

Sections

Features
News
Sports & Recreation
Arts & Entertainment
Opinion
Fun Stuff
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times on Instagram
Algonquin Times podcast
Algonquin Times horoscopes
Follow Algonquin Times on Instagram

Stay Informed

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe

* indicates required
Advertise

The award-winning Algonquin Times provides the opportunity to effectively reach the Algonquin community.
Request Coverage

If you have an event you'd like covered, or a question you want answered, send us details and we'll check it out!
Contact

Drop us a line if you have questions or comments.