Women’s volleyball: Wolves lose second straight in game against Seneca

The Wolves women's volleyball team fell short for the second game in a row, losing against top-ranked Seneca Sting at the Jack Doyle Athletic Recreation Centre on Jan. 24

Wolves coach Everton Senior gives players a talk during a timeout against the Seneca Sting at the Jack Doyle Athletic and Recreation Centre on Jan. 24.

The Wolves came up short against the Seneca Sting on Jan. 24 losing in three straight sets at home. It was their second loss in a row after falling to the Centennial Colts.

The Sting got off to a hot start against the Wolves, leading by seven in the first set. The Wolves fought back and tied the game up at 17. It was a back-and-forth match on the scoreboard until the Wolves and Sting hit 22 points.

The Wolves lost the set 25-22, allowing the Sting to take a one-game lead in the match.

The Wolves hit a wall in the second set. What worked in the first set was no longer effective and they started to break down.

“We have to learn to be consistent, work on being consistent in our play, not just for three, four points at a time, but for big stretches of the game. That was the difference today,” said Wolves head coach Everton Senior.

The second set ended 25-16 in favour of the Sting. Going into the third set, the Wolves needed to win three straight sets in order for them to win the game.

Carys Tenthorey and Cambria Alford were two standout players for the Wolves.

Tenthorey, who plays on the left side, got hot on both sides of the ball. She finished the game with one ace, seven kills, eight digs and eight points.

Tenthorey wants to learn from the loss and bring the positives into the next game.

“Making sure our team’s morale is upbeat and (that we) keep going with that and reading the block more,” said Tenthorey.

Alford, who also plays left side, found her stride while serving against the Sting. Alford closed the game with three aces, nine kills and 12 total points.

“Overall, I think I did a pretty good job of keeping my energy high when they got some point runs. I was kind of able to stay out of my head. Taking that mentality into playoffs is going to be crucial,” said Alford.

The Wolves lost the final set against the Sting 25-17. Losing three straight games to the Sting was not in the Wolves’ game plan.

The Wolves bounced back in their next game against the Georgian Grizzlies 3-0 at the Jack Doyle Athletic and Recreation Centre on Jan. 25.

The Wolves will play their final two regular season games on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 at Fleming College and Durham College, respectively. The Wolves look to add two more wins to finish the season and gain a bit of momentum heading into playoffs.