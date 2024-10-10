Women’s soccer Wolves show resilience in close loss to Seneca Sting

Wolves show strong defence but fall 1-0 to Seneca Sting
Korbin Amaya
Photos: Korbin Amaya
October 10, 2024
Revised: October 10, 2024 11:58am
Photo: Korbin Amaya
Assistant Coach Cristina Leonardelli and the Algonquin Wolves women's soccer team jog in formation, heading to the locker room for a challenging match at Z Building Field.

The Seneca Sting defeated the Algonquin Wolves 1-0 on Oct. 4 at the Z-building sports field.

When the match kicked off, both teams displayed their strength.

The Algonquin Wolves were unleashed, playing strongly, making multiple strategic passes and engaging in productive communication.

Players from the Algonquin Wolves and Seneca Sting stand side by side during the match. Photo credit: Korbin Amaya

The Wolves fought hard during the game. On defence, Olivia Bradley stood out for vocal encouragement towards her teammates on the field.

“I think the passion we all have motivates me. It’s great to be part of a team that believes in each other,” Bradley said after the game.

Seneca Sting defenders held firm, with their goalkeeper, Christina Diaco,
playing a crucial role in securing the win.

Seneca’s defence, supported by their goalkeeper’s constant communication,
was critical to their success.

“Our keeper is the backbone of our team. She communicates well, especially to us on the back line,” said Seneca’s Martina Pannia.

Wolves assistant coach Steve Ball and head coach Basil Phillips shared insights on the team’s preparation before the game.

Assistant Coach Steve Ball portrait photo Photo credit: Algonquin Students' Association
Head Coach Basil Phillips portrait photo Photo credit: Algonquin Students' Association

Owning years of experience as a player and coach, Ball has been pivotal in shaping Algonquin’s defensive game.

As a former standout goalkeeper from Carleton University, Ball prefers possession and controlling the midfield.

“We like to play a possession game,” Ball said.

“We don’t go for long balls but prefer quick, 10-to-15-yard passes to keep the ball moving.”

Ball remains confident in the team’s depth and resilience.

“We’ve got eight or nine impact rookies this year, so we have a lot of depth,” Ball said. “The midfield does most of the work, so rotations are key to keeping the team fresh.”

Before the game against Seneca, Ball anticipated a close contest, hoping for a 2-1 win.

Players from both teams hold their breath as they await a potential goal.
Players from both teams hold their breath as they await a potential goal. Photo credit: Korbin Amaya

Phillips, in his seventh year with the Wolves, said the team is focused on executing their game rather than dwelling on Seneca’s status as reigning champions.

“We’ve trained the same way, prepared the same way. Every team is different year to year, so we’re not focused on them being last year’s champions. Our focus is on executing our game,” said Phillips.

“We’re not worried about records. It’s just another opponent we have to beat to achieve our goals.”

