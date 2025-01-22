Women’s basketball Wolves remain undefeated with victory over Lords

The Algonquin Wolves women's basketball team claimed an overwhelming victory over the Durham Lords, sweeping season series

Sydney Moore gets around two Lords players to move the ball up the court at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

The Algonquin Wolves women’s basketball team defeated the Durham Lords 75-42 on Jan.17 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre, remaining undefeated in the regular season.

Much of the team’s success can be attributed to their defence, with the crowd chanting “D what? Defence!” for most of the game.

“We had some really good moments on defence one-on-one. There were some moments as a team where we lapsed, but that is where we learn and grow,” said Jamie McLean, the head coach for the Wolves.

“It was about trying to show consistency. We started well in the first quarter and kept it going in the second. Durham adjusted well going into the third quarter, but it just means we have a long way to go to prove who we are,” said McLean.

Even though the Wolves won by a landslide, McLean was humble.

“It wasn’t our best performance, but it will teach us going forward,” he said.

Sydney Moore, a guard for the Wolves, scored four three-pointers.

“My teammates just kept finding me. I’ve been playing with these girls since my first year. They know where I am going to be,” said Moore.

Dasia McDonald, a guard for the Wolves, completed passes to get six assists.

“Believing in my teammates makes it easy to make the pass. I believe in them to score, and they believe in me to make the pass. It’s about the confidence within each other,” said McDonald.

McDonald suffered two injuries, one in the first quarter damaging her knee, and one in the second quarter hurting her ankle. Both injuries resulted in re-aggravating an older hip injury. McDonald continued to play through her injuries and remained a key player for the Wolves.

“Nothing I can’t play through. Injuries don’t set us back, the team works hard to make up for it,” said McDonald.

Kate Dahmer, a guard for the Wolves, scored a late breakaway layup for the Wolves.

“They passed the ball, I tipped it with my hand back to (the lords), she tipped it back into my face and I was like OK, I’ll take it,” said Dahmer.

“Our team showed a lot of energy. I think in the next games we will show that again and show other teams what we are made of.”