Wolves women’s volleyball team disappoints sellout crowd in home opener

Wolves started strong in the first set, but the Durham Lords gained momentum to beat them 3-1

Algonquin Wolves hit the ball into the Durham Lords’ end as they attempt to return it

The Algonquin Wolves women’s volleyball team fought hard, but lost 3-1 to the Durham Lords in their second game of the season on Oct. 25 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

The home opener landed on Mavericks Volleyball Club Appreciation Night. The club brought 650 members to the game to celebrate, adding to a capacity crowd.

Wolves’ setter Gabrielle Paquette started strong, giving the Wolves a point on the first serve of the game.

The two teams went back and forth to start the first set, but the Wolves caught fire halfway through and they won 25-17.

Afterwards, the momentum took a swing. The second set started in the Lords’ favour, putting the Wolves down 13-7.

The Wolves fought back and tied the set at 17-17. The teams scored evenly for the remainder of the set, but the Wolves fell short in the end and lost 27-25.

The teams stayed even for most of the third set, with the score tied 16-16 after the first half, but the Lords gained momentum and beat the Wolves 25-19.

Nothing changed for the better to start the fourth set. The Wolves were getting hammered and fell 21-14.

Whenever they were behind, the crowd was encouraged to cheer in hopes of energizing the home team. The Wolves didn’t give up, but they still lost 25-20, ending the game.

Wolves head coach Everton Senior graded the team’s performance as a B.

“I thought we came out really well, played really really well in the first set as if I was telling the girls, if you play like that for a set then we won’t lose again this year,” said Senior. “It’s a tough task to ask for them to maintain that level, but we want to be able to maintain a high level of consistency, and we were just a little up and down after the first set.”

The Wolves missed 14 serves, which Senior wants brought down to single digits moving forward. He also wants to see them be more crisp offensively.

Wolves’ libero Jordan Faig, who is in her fourth season with the team, said the Wolves have a pre-existing rivalry with the Lords.

“We really wanted to win really badly, and we’ll get them next time when we play them at their place,” said Faig. The two teams face each other again for the Wolves’ last game of the season on Feb. 2.

Paquette, who is the team’s only setter, was named player of the game for the Wolves. Wolves’ right side Grace Pate also had an outstanding performance, with eight service aces.

Paquette said the massive crowd energized her.

“I tend to be pretty loud on the court, and I absolutely love it when other people are loud around me,” said Paquette.

After the game, Senior told Paquette in the locker room he doesn’t know what they would do without her, which made her feel less devastated about the loss.

The Wolves were scheduled to face the Centennial Colts at home for their next game on Oct. 26.