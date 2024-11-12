Wolves women’s basketball team defeats St. Lawrence in home game

The Wolves continued their streak with their fourth win of the season

Mallory Katz (left) with teammate Piper Hatherall (right) during the game. The Wolves women's basketball team played against the St. Lawrence Surge on Nov. 8 at the Jack Doyle Athletics & Recreation Centre, located at Algonquin College's Ottawa campus.

The Wolves women’s basketball team won 94-35 against the St. Lawrence Surge on Nov. 8 at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

This is the fourth win for the Wolves, who remain undefeated this season.

The Wolves’ strong defence was no match for St. Lawrence as they dominated the first quarter of the game.

Wolves forward Mallory Katz scored the first two points of the game. Piper Hatherall, who is also a forward, scored the final point of the first quarter with only 14 seconds remaining.

The Wolves led 20-4 in the first quarter.

Wolves coach Jaime McLean was proud of his team’s great defence.

“The first quarter is all about setting the tone defensively, setting a standard and us playing to that standard,” said McLean after the first quarter.

St. Lawrence made a strong effort to catch up during the second quarter, but the Wolves maintained their lead.

The second quarter ended with the Wolves ahead 42-23.

Fans of both teams cheered and stomped their feet, showing their school spirit during the game.

James Turner, a fan of the St. Lawrence Surge, was concerned the team would walk away with another loss.

“The girls have been falling behind,” said Turner during the third quarter. “They haven’t won a single game this season and this is their first game away from home.”

St. Lawrence continued to fall behind in the third quarter while the Wolves scored another 30 points.

McLean believes his team’s excellent defence is why they are doing well this season.

“Our third quarter defence has been excellent. We’re going to be aggressive defensively. It’s going to be really hard to score against us,” said McLean. “We don’t play down to our competition. We want to focus so when we play good teams, we’re ready for them.”

Wolves guard Dasia McDonald agreed.

“Talking about defence is our biggest thing. We want to bring intensity on that because our defence is our main source of winning our games,” said McDonald during the third quarter.

The Wolves were ahead 72-25 in the third quarter.

In the final quarter, Wolves forward Libby Hirst scored two points in the final 30 seconds of the game.

Wolves fans cheered at the final buzzer as the home team easily contained the Surge.

McDonald was excited about the team’s win. She said McLean’s advice before the game helped the team chemistry on the court.

“We’re a close group of girls so he tells us to play like it. He encouraged us to be there for each other,” said McDonald after the game.

“Seeing our teammates contribute in different ways is something he likes to see. It shows in the game that we care more about our teammates’ successes over our own.”

Although the Wolves have won all their games this season, McDonald said the Wolves are preparing to play against more challenging teams.

“We still have a lot to work on,” said McDonald. “Our toughest competition will be most likely in the west, so we have to prepare ourselves for those games.”

The Wolves will be travelling to Oshawa this week to play against the Durham Lords on Nov. 15.