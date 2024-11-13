Wolves men’s basketball team secure win against Loyalist

"We were fighting from behind the rest of the way," said Bobby Buck, assistant coach of the Loyalist Lancers

Simon Desta, Wolves guard, keeps the ball away from the Loyalist Lancers.

In a close game that kept the crowd on their toes, the Wolves basketball team won 100-94 against the Loyalist Lancers at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre on Nov. 9.

“We came out flat. They came out 37 (points) in the first quarter which is an astronomical amount,” said Bobby Buck, assistant coach of the Loyalist Lancers. “We were fighting from behind the rest of the way.”

Immediately both teams locked in for points. The notable player was Wolves forward Tesloch Luk, making layups and three-pointers look like light work.

The first quarter ended with the Wolves leading 37-21.

The Wolves were still in the lead and kept scoring more points in the second quarter. However, this inspired the Lancers to put the Wolves defence to the test.

Lancers forward Nick Dales made as many mid-range shots as he could’ve taken, pushing the Lancers into the game.

By the end of the second quarter, the Wolves were still leading 56-46. The Lancers had clearly put up a fight.

“The second quarter wasn’t so good, but we started great,” said Trevor Costello, head coach of the Wolves.

In the third quarter, the Wolves’ defence and offence completely repelled the Lancers from taking over the scoreboard. Luk made layup after layup.

They played as hard as they could, however, Costello was frustrated with the Wolves, knowing they could do better.

At the end of the third quarter, the Wolves were leading 81-68.

“Tesloch’s long bomb shots, Ted’s (Braden) rebounding, Devante’s (Brooks) rebounding, there were a lot of different aspects to it.” said Costello. “The turnovers were awful… awful, awful.”

Moving into the final quarter, tensions were high in the crowd and on the court.

The Wolves almost choked at the end of the game. Dales continued to press the Wolves along with Loyalist point guard Jack Jayden.

The Lancers’ effort was not enough, but they came close to winning the game.

“It was a great contest. We started off strong. The second quarter, (we) slowed down but overall, I’m proud of our effort,” said Wolves forward Chris Lachapelle. “We just got to close the game up better. Much better.”