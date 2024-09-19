Wolves dominate in a fiery 4-2 win over Durham

The Wolves showed teamwork to shut down Durham's most dangerous weapon, crushing their hopes of a comeback on Sept. 15.

Two players from the Wolves and the Lords were fighting for the football. The player from Lords lost her balance and fell on the grass during the game on Sept.15.

The Algonquin Wolves women’s soccer team showed unstoppable energy, finishing the game with a 4-2 victory over the Durham Lords on Sept. 15.

The artificial turf at Wolves’ home field radiated heat under the scorching noon-hour sun.

The Wolves performed exceptionally throughout the game and the Lords also showed strong offence.

The Wolves took the lead early, but the Lords quickly equalized the score four minutes later.

The players from both sides performed on equal footing and their attack. Their offence became more aggressive.

A large pack of clouds blocked the heat and brought some comfort to the people on the field. The score was 2-2 at halftime.

Basil Phillips, the Wolves’ head coach, said his players need to pay attention to the Lords’ striker, Sage Thomas-Roberts.

“They have a good striker, so we have to be aware where she is at all times,” he said before the game.

The Lords’ striker was a huge threat to the Wolves in the second half. The strong attack from the Lords also confirmed Phillips’ analysis before the game.

“Today, my special prize goes to Olivia Bradley. She’s our last girl in defence, and she shut that forward down we were all worried about,” said Wolves midfielder Alexandra Aubin, who assisted on the second goal.

She said the turning point of the game was the coach’s talk during the halftime.

Phillips told them to get first to the ball and to win the balls in the middle.

“We made a good adjustment at halftime. We were a bit more aggressive on the long balls that they were going to play, limiting those and limiting their ability to play them,” Phillips said.

Although the Lords lost the game, they were not discouraged.

“We were lucky enough to get them one more time, and they kind of travelled to us. So, we’ll fix a couple things, and hopefully get the win next time,” Lords head coach Bruce Cullen said.

He said the strength of the Wolves is their size.

“They are tall and strong. They dominate on corners,” Cullen said.

Erin Michalicka, the midfielder for the Lords, said they put in a good effort but added there is room for improvement.

“I think that we could defend our set pieces a little bit better, but we have a whole week to work on it, and then next week we’ll fix it,” she said.

The Wolves were scheduled to go to Belleville on Sept. 18 to play the Loyalist Lancers. Aubin said she was confident for the upcoming game.

“After these two wins and our home openers, we’re going on the road. I think we got this easily,” she said.