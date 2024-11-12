Whoosh! Right on target: SA tests students’ interest in archery tag

Students gained new friendships and memorable experiences through the new archery tournament at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre

Bivin Job, Jorja Watson and Andrew Ross won the second round of the archery tag tournament on Nov. 4. They were sweaty but happy with their victory.

Following the referee’s signal, two teams began aiming their bows and arrows at each other to score points. Students wore full-coverage gray masks for face protection and held black-and-white plastic bows in their hands. Even with clothes soaked in sweat, they ran as fast as they could to dodge arrows from the other side.

The Students’ Association ran an archery tag tournament on Nov. 4 in the gym at the Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre.

Each player must wear a protective face mask and an arm guard on their wrist before the game begins. They also receive a plastic bow to use during play.

When the game starts, teammates rush to the centre of the field, racing against their opponents to grab as many arrows as possible. There are inflatable plastic shields set up on both sides and participants could use them to block arrows from opponents. Once hit, a player is out for that round. The team that eliminates all players on the other side first earns a point.

Jori Ritchie, the Algonquin College manager of athletic operations, said the archery tag tournament was an opportunity to gauge interest in the game.

“This equipment was just purchased recently,” she said. “It’s just getting people exposed to it so that we can offer bigger tournaments.”

Eight students participated in the event. After forming teams, they prepared to compete against each other.

Jorja Watson, a Level 3 student in the fitness and health program, performed exceptionally well and her team won the second race.

“This is my first time ever shooting in arrow,” she said. “Last game I shot two people, and in the game before maybe three.”

Nathaniel Walsom, a Level 1 student in the architectural technician program, was positive about his performance.

“So far, I’ve been hit more times than I want. I got absolutely smoked in the side of the head,” he said. “I’ve been hit in the gut once, that didn’t feel good either, but it’s just for fun. It doesn’t hurt too bad.”

After each game, the students gathered to share their favourite moments and discuss their misses. During the conversation, they formed strong bonds and friendships without realizing it.

Watson and Walsom said students can make many new friends through such competitions.

“You just show up and meet new people. Honestly, it’s a good way to make new friends and have fun,” Walsom said.

Ritchie acknowledged that organizing such events has several challenges.

“One of the major challenges we face is student schedules and managing events around school,” she said. “The hope is to offer this as much as we can, and offer different programs, inviting different people in to try things out.”

She said they are considering offering individual registration instead of just team registration next time, which could open the door for more participants.

Ritchie said the event may be held again next semester or next year, if it works with the schedules.