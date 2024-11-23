U-Pass expected to cost students an additional five per cent next year

The City of Ottawa has tabled a draft budget for 2025 and transit is seeing an increase in fares, including the U-Pass for students

Algonquin College students are facing a five per cent price increase to the U-pass in 2025 under fare hikes proposed in the City of Ottawa’s draft budget.

The proposed fare hikes are part of Mayor Mark Sutcliffe’s efforts to fund a $120-million gap in OC Transpo’s 2025 budget, according to an announcement made by Sutcliffe in September.

Eryn Chin, a medical radiation technology student, had an issue with the rising costs because she found OC Transpo bus services unreliable.

“They’re also not even that consistent,” said Chin.

The U-Pass is available to full-time students at Algonquin College, University of Ottawa, Carleton and Saint Paul University. The discounted transit pass allows unlimited travel on OC Transpo and STO routes for eligible students during their academic terms.

U-pass rates are $229.07 per semester in 2024 and the proposed increase would make the rates $240.52.

Gracie Wilson, an Algonquin College student, was frustrated with the proposed changes.

“I hate it in the first place. They don’t need to raise the price too. It ain’t worth that much,” she said.

Zack Turcotte, a TV broadcasting student, does not think it should come from students’ pockets. He does however understand that the city needs the revenue from somewhere to solve the $120-million deficit.

Some students were not aware the new budget had been tabled or that it would affect them personally.

“What the heck is going on with this world? Everything’s becoming more expensive, and nobody can find work,” said Perch Belzor, an Algonquin College student.

Many students rely on transit to get to school, get groceries and explore the city. The U-Pass helps students access affordable transit while living on a student budget.

Belzor said he will continue to use his U-Pass and take transit next semester because he “has no choice.”

The city is advocating for a balanced strategy regarding the 2025 transit budget to aim for a reliable and sustainable public transit system in the coming years.

The City of Ottawa said O-Train Lines 2 and 4 will open by the end of 2024, and the extension of O-Train Line 1 to Trim Station will open in 2025.

“OC Transpo fares will be discussed at Transit Commission on Monday, Nov. 25 at 9:30 a.m.,” said Darren Levere, a media relations officer for the City of Ottawa when asked for a statement. “Staff will be unable to comment until it is discussed at Transit Commission”.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting or watch the live stream on YouTube.

Capital Coun. Shawn Menard posted on X a letter to all four post-secondary institutions on Nov 21 saying he supports “students/staff in their decision if they wish to abide by the signed agreement with the city — no fare increase above 2.5%”. The letter was also signed by College Coun. Laine Johnson, who represents Algonquin College’s ward, and Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante.