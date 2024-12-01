Travelling by train? Five simple tips to make sure others have a pleasant ride this Christmas

Five people share their train experiences and offer tips on how to behave well on the train

Do you know how to be a polite and considerate traveller when taking the train during the holiday season?

The bells of Christmas are about to ring and the streets are filling with festive cheer. Buildings, trees and shop displays are being adorned with colourful lights.

After a semester of intense study, you may be planning to travel by train to explore cities around Ottawa and soak in the enchanting Christmas atmosphere during the holiday season.

But beware — sometimes, small, thoughtless actions during your journey can turn things sour. Do you know what not to do on the train?

Here are five tips from frequent train travellers to ensure you and other people have a pleasant and smooth journey on VIA Rail this holiday season:

1. Keep your shoes on

Train journeys sometimes can be long, and your feet might feel uncomfortable. However, for the sake of others — and their noses — please keep your shoes on.

Mitchell Fong, a Level 3 radio and podcasting student, shared his experience on a VIA Rail trip from Montreal to Ottawa three years ago.

“The person sitting behind me would put their foot up and take their shoes off,” he said. “That’s like a pretty crappy thing to do because no one wants to smell stinky feet on a two-hour train ride.”

Andrea Sofia Potente, a student from the same program, agreed with Fong.

“I find it uncomfortable,” she said. “These behaviours show a lack of respect for fellow passengers.”

2. Mute your phone

Headphones exist for a reason. Playing music or videos without headphones on a train can disrupt the peace of those around you.

Alice Fournier, another radio program student, shared her experience with noise on the train.

“One time someone was right behind me, and they kept watching the same TikTok over and over and over,” she said. “It was like a really high-pitched version of the song and just cutting through my headphones.”

The noise lasted for 50 minutes. If she had another chance, Fournier said she would have turned around to address the person directly.

“I don’t think other people want to hear someone else’s music,” Fournier said. “It’s not always to your taste.”

3. Clean as you go

Keeping the space tidy is essential for a pleasant travel experience and shows consideration for others.

Potente recalled her experience riding the Shinkansen (bullet train) from Osaka to Tokyo six years ago.

She said the trains in Japan were always spotless. However, she noticed that public transportation in Canada sometimes had trash left behind.

“I just find that sad,” Potente said. “We need to be considerate to others.”

4. Keep your volume down

Nobody wants their train ride to double as your personal podcast. Keeping your voice low is key to a peaceful shared travel experience.

Cameron Kirkey, a former master’s student at Trent University who frequently travelled around cities near Ottawa, said it is important to speak quietly on trains.

“Try to use inside voices as much as possible,” he said. “You never know where people are coming from, they might just want to sleep after a long ride.”

5. Don’t be so cold

Sometimes, a little kindness can go a long way during train travel.

Martin Taller, the program coordinator of the tourism and travel program at Algonquin College, encourages young people to lend a helping hand during their journeys.

“Luggage is often a big issue, especially during peak travel seasons,” said Taller. “It can be exhausting for a lot of older people, so it’s always good to offer help.”

What should you do if you encounter a situation similar to those shared in these tips?

“If you have a problem, let the conductor know — they’ll help you,” Taller said.

If nothing happens to you, sit back, relax and enjoy your trip!