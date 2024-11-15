Tote bag art therapy, where you can stitch memories and paint peace

Amid the chaos at the end of the term, Algonquin College students embraced a moment of calm, transforming blank tote bags into vibrant works of art

Hui Chen is holding her tote bag featuring a heartwarming design of her dog. She will find a place to hang it in her house because it symbolizes comfort and it's a reminder of home.

Lorian Joy Catura sat in front of a deep blue-black sky, her paintbrush gently dabbing the canvas. Each drop of white paint spread across the tote bag, transforming a simple fabric into a quiet starry night.

“This tote bag reminds me of my best friends,” she said. “She and I would always go out together at night during COVID time in our hometown. She taught me how to paint stars, and the bag shows the memory of us under the starry night.”

Catura is a Level 1 personal support worker student at Algonquin College. For many students who attended the tote bag design event at the AC Hub on Nov. 12, making their own tote bags was more than just crafting — it was an opportunity to de-stress, express creativity and explore themes of sustainability.

Students gathered around long tables armed with paintbrushes, markers, patches and a variety of watercolour paints. Surrounding them was lively music, free winter treats and apple juice. They quickly immersed themselves in the creative process, temporarily turning their complex thoughts into limitless creativity.

Catura explained the meaning behind the text on her starry tote bag. “‘Carpe noctem’ is a Latin phrase that means ‘seize the night’ or “enjoy the pleasure of the night,'” she said. “So, this bag feels like a piece of that memory.”

For Catura, the event provided a break from the heavy workload and her recent placement work. “Because we’re dealing with a lot of residents or patients every day,” she said. “It’s a good thing that we have this kind of activity to release some stress.”

Rebecca Lafontaine, the event programmer at AC Hub, said this is the second time that her team hosted the tote bag painting event at the College.

“We hope students can have a couple hours where they’re not focused on studying, jobs or stressful things. They can just take a couple hours to relax, get creative, calm down,” Lafontaine said. “Especially if they’re sitting with students around them. They make friends, potentially, which is always a great thing and just to feel proud of what they’ve created.”

Creating your own tote bag also serves as a statement of sustainability, aligning with the views of Hui Chen, a Level 1 interactive media design student at Algonquin College.

Chen recalled how, when she first arrived in Canada, she would often buy fabric bags from the supermarket. Although the bags were made from eco-friendly materials, the number of them eventually piled up. This craft event made her realize that having her own personalized tote not only helps avoid unnecessary waste, but also saves money.

“Since I painted this tote bag, I definitely won’t lose it easily,” Chen said. “It has personal meaning, and every time I use it, I’ll feel happy. This approach also benefits the environment.”

Chen, who has a passion for painting as a daily hobby, attracted a lot of attention with her tote bag — a design featuring a girl holding a fluffy black dog, with the bright blue words “Hayley & Mei” written across it. For Chen, the tote is not just an eco-friendly accessory, but also an emotional keepsake.

“It’s my bichon that I brought with me from China. Since it was my first time leaving home and coming to Canada, I was worried about feeling lonely, so I brought him along,” she said. “This way, I don’t feel as lonely because I know there’s a little dog waiting for me at home every day.”

At the end of the event, each student left with a unique tote bag — something they could use every day, not just for carrying books and essentials, but also as a form of self-expression and emotional connection. The event reminded everyone that sometimes, a paintbrush and a blank canvas are the best ways to de-stress, and a splash of colour can make a big difference.