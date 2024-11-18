Hate the 88? So do these students, who offer their best advice to navigate the bus route

Prabhleen Kaur (left) and Gurveer Kaur (right) are frequenters of the 88 bus. They advise students to plan ahead, checking the Transit app and bus schedule to be aware of bus delays.

It’s no secret that the 88 bus is a contentious route.

With Reddit and Instagram pages devoted to hating it, people feel strongly about the Hurdman-Terry Fox route.

However, given the bus passes directly through Algonquin College, many students have no choice but to use it to commute to campus.

So, what’s a student to do in order to make it on time? Here are the top five tips for surviving the 88 bus, from students who know it best.

1. Be on time (you and the bus)

While it’s important for the bus to be on time, arriving to your stop at the right time is key to ensuring you aren’t late to your class.

“First you should be on time, then the bus should be on time,” said Prabhleen Kaur, a project management student at the college. “Actually, I don’t know if the bus will be on time or not. But you should be on time.”

2. Check the Transit app and the bus schedule

Prabhleen also advises students use the Transit app to track buses in real time.

Gurveer Kaur, another project management student, also suggests students check the bus schedule ahead of getting to the stop.

“Check the bus schedule, that it’s on time,” said Gurveer. “Every time, the bus is delayed.”

3. Choose your stop strategically

According to Nicolas Viau, a visual development for entertainment student, not all Algonquin College bus stops are created equal.

“Go to building CA or Baseline [station], you usually get more spots [on the bus],” said Viau. “Unless you’re going towards Terry Fox, then go to E-building.”

4. Sit in the right spot

Around rush hour, 88 buses tend to be quite full. But Alex Gonzales, a radio broadcasting-podcasting student, said there are ways to find space on full buses, if you know where to look.

“Get on the corner, back corner of the bus,” said Gonzales. “Normally it gets crowded in the middle and the only way to get air is going to the back of the bus.”

5. Don’t get on the first one you see

Alex Ramos, a TV broadcasting student, said you should be choosy about the 88 buses you take.

“Take a double decker,” said Ramos. “Go on the second floor. There’s barely any people there first because it’s always filled on the first floor.”

And, if all else fails?

6. Don’t take the 88